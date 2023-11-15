Virat Kohli overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to notch up world record 50 ODI hundreds in IND vs NZ semifinal

Team India's Virat Kohli made history on Wednesday, November 15, as he became the first-ever batter to complete 50 centuries in ODI cricket.

The star batter achieved the feat during the Men in Blue's crucial 2023 World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli played exceptionally well in the knockout fixture, putting his side in a strong position with his stellar knock.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 ODI tons, previously held the world record for most centuries in the format. However, Kohi overtook him by becoming the first player with 50 hundreds in ODIs.

Kohli crossed the 100-run mark during the 42nd over of the Indian innings. While celebrating his achievement, he was also seen bowing down to his idol, Tendulkar, who was also present at the venue for the semi-finals.

Virat Kohli perished after scoring 117 off 113 in the crucial contest. He was dismissed by Tim Southee in the 44th over of the innings. All the New Zealand players congratulated Kohli as he departed after the stupendous knock.

Virat Kohli becomes the highest run-getter in a single World Cup edition

Virat Kohli has showcased tremendous form during the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The prolific batter has dazzled viewers with his consistent performances in the showpiece event.

During his knock against New Zealand in the semi-finals, he also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most runs in a single World Cup edition.

Tendulkar amassed 673 runs from 11 outings in the 2003 edition of the ICC event. Kohli surpassed the tally in his 10th match of the ongoing edition.

The 35-year-old has received widespread praise for his brilliant batting exploits in the tournament. He has struck three centuries and five half-centuries in the competition.

His form will be key for the Men in Blue at the business end of the 2023 World Cup as India look to clinch their third ODI World Cup trophy.