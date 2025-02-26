Virat Kohli plays football while drinking tea from a cup during practice session in 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli was recently spotted playing football while drinking tea from a small cup during a practice session in Dubai. The 36-year-old is currently with the Indian contingent in the UAE, participating in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The Men in Blue have won both their games so far and secured a berth in the semi-finals. Virat Kohli has performed his role well in the batting department, scoring 122 runs in the two games, including a century, which came against Pakistan. India will face New Zealand in their final group game on Sunday (March 2) before moving on to the knockout stage.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user took to the social media platform and shared a video to give a glimpse of Virat Kohli's fun activities during practice sessions. In the clip, Kohli could be seen multi-tasking as he enjoys a cup of tea while playing football with teammates.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"He answered all the questions stupendously" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's match-winning century in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that Virat Kohli answered all his critics in style with a fluent century against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy match. Chopra felt that Kohli put his ego aside and did the job for the team with a clinical knock in the chase.

In a video on his YouTube channel on the matter, Aakash Chopra said:

"Questions were raised about his form, intent and fitness but he answered all the questions stupendously - 82nd international century and 51st ODI century. He has a personal enmity with Pakistan. Kohli's Virat avatar is suddenly seen against this team. He kept his ego aside. He stood there when Shubman was hitting boundaries. It didn't bother him. When Shreyas was also hitting, it didn't bother him."

He continued:

"The trademark vintage Virat Kohli drives were seen, and those were not half volleys. He batted beautifully. We saw him playing sweeps and reverse sweeps against spin during practice. He didn't do that at all. He took singles off the back foot. He said that Abrar might be a kid and he was the godfather there but he would give him respect. He was okay even if Abrar was bowling dot balls. In the end, he accelerated a little and reached his century."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

