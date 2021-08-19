"Virat Kohli is quite foul-mouthed"- Nick Compton explains what he doesn't like about Indian captain

Former England opener Nick Compton has explained why he feels Virat Kohli is a foul-mouthed cricketer. The Englishman stated that while aggression is needed in the game, players like Joe Root and Kane Williamson set the right example of letting their skills do the talking.

Virat Kohli had rallied his troops brilliantly during India's 151-run win at Lord's. However, he engaged in verbal duels with a number of England players and Compton wasn't impressed with that.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Nick Compton gave his opinion on how cricketers can show controlled aggression and not use foul language to get under the skin of the opposition.

"I don't think it is anything personal. I think if you see the likes of Williamson, Root, they just go about their cricket a different way. I am not saying that whether it is right or wrong. I think the way Kohli goes about it, there is definitely a place for it in the game. I am just talking about his verbals out there. He is quite foul-mouthed. It is not for everyone. I am a fan of quietly going about it, being strong in different ways," Nick Compton stated.

“It’s nothing personal but @imVkohli is quite foul mouthed”@thecompdog clarifies the statement he made about Indian Skipper Virat Kohli after the 2nd Test. Sportskeeda Exclusive #NickCompton #ViratKohli #EngvInd pic.twitter.com/3xqnjScj9e — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 19, 2021

Virat Kohli captains through fear: Nick Compton

Nick Compton feels the environment in the Indian team is too hostile due to Virat Kohli's aggressive captaincy. Compton enjoyed watching Ajinkya Rahane captain the Indian team to a historic series win Down Under and feels it is the right way to get the best out of the players.

According to Compton, under the current environment of the team, it will be difficult for players like Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin to thrive. He feels Kohli is feared rather than respected as captain.

"I am a fan of watching Rahane in Australia. There is a nice style about him. Sometimes, Kohli captains through fear in my opinion. I think players like Rahane, Pujara and Ashwin may not excel in that environment," Compton concluded.

India have taken a deserved 1-0 lead in the series and will face off against England in the third Test at Headingley, Leeds on August 25th.

