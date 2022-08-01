Virat Kohli rest period: When did Kohli last play a match for India in 2022?

2022 has been a tough year for Virat Kohli and his fans. Not only is the former Indian captain in his worst form, but he is also missing a lot of matches in the international calendar.

Many fans regard Kohli as one of the fittest cricketers ever, but he has missed multiple matches in 2022 owing to injury issues. On top of that, the selectors have rested him for quite a few fixtures this year.

The Indian team played an ODI series against West Indies last month and is currently involved in a five-match T20I series against the Men in Maroon, but Virat is not part of the squad for either series. His name does not feature in the Indian squad for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe either.

It is likely that Kohli will play in the Asia Cup this year, but his last match was on July 17, 2022. It was an ODI against England, where he scored only 17 runs. The Asia Cup will start on August 27 in the UAE, meaning that Kohli would not have played an international match for more than 35 days by the time the Asia Cup arrives.

When will Virat Kohli play his next match for India?

As mentioned ahead, Kohli will not be a part of the Indian squad for the upcoming matches against West Indies and Zimbabwe. He is enjoying his time off the field with his family.

So far in 2022, Virat has been rested in six different series. He will most likely return for India's first Asia Cup match, meaning after August 26.

Since the official schedule for the tournament hasn't been released yet, the date can't be confirmed now.

• Rested for 3rd T20I vs WI

• Rested for 3-match T20I series vs SL

• Rested for 5-match T20I series vs SA

• Rested for 3-match ODI series vs WI

• Rested for 5-match T20I series vs WI

