Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retain their spots in top 3 of ICC ODI rankings

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retained their positions in the top three of the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam continues to lead the batters' charts with 873 rating points, while Kohli is right behind him with 836 rating points to his name.

Sharma missed the most recent three-match ODI series against South Africa. Although he has not slipped in the rankings, he now jointly holds the third position with veteran New Zealand batter Ross Taylor. Both have 801 rating points each.

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has climbed to fifth position after scoring 229 runs in the three matches against India. He has overtaken Aaron Finch, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner and Kane Williamson on the batting charts.

His teammate Rassie van der Dussen also entered the top ten thanks to his 218 runs in three innings versus India. Rassie improved his position by 10 places.

Both de Kock and van der Dussen played an integral role in South Africa's 3-0 ODI series win over India. They were the only two batters from both squads to amass more than 200 runs in the series.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will soon be in action against West Indies

Rohit Sharma and Kohli have not played an ODI match together since March 2021

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will soon take the field in a home series against the West Indies cricket team.

Following the series defeat to South Africa, the Men in Blue will be keen to bounce back and record a series win in the ODI format.

According to reports, Rohit has recovered from his hamstring injury and will lead India in their upcoming white-ball series against West Indies. The first ODI will take place on February 6 in Ahmedabad.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar