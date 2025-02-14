Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma spotted smiling and sharing a lighthearted moment during IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were spotted sharing a lighthearted moment during the third ODI against England on Wednesday (February 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts won the match clinically by 142 runs and completed a 3-0 whitewash against the English side.

After enduring a lean run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli and Sharma returned to form during the ODI series. It is a positive for the Indian team ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Sharma hit a sublime century in the second ODI to roar back into form, while Kohli scored a fluent half-century in the final match.

A fan shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give everyone a glimpse of the camaraderie between Rohit and Virat during the third ODI in Ahmedabad. In it, the duo could be seen smiling and having a fun conversation.

You can watch the video below:

"You can talk to cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid" - Kapil Dev's suggestion to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after their recent struggles in Tests

Former India skipper Kapil Dev recently extended advice to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to have conversations with legendary players like Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid after their struggles in red-ball cricket over the past few months.

Speaking on the Cricket Adda YouTube channel, Kapil stated (as quoted by NDTV Sports):

"When there are no runs, problems are on all sides. The best way out is to talk to cricketers, who are your 'type'. You can talk to cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid. Being big stars does not mean that somebody who has played less cricket than you can't tell you how to play. The coach may not be of your level but still you listen to him. Sometimes, you can talk to outsiders."

The 1983 World Cup-winning Indian captain also advised the duo to watch their old videos to understand what worked for them in the past.

"See your old videos and analyse how you used to play. You will not get the same 20-25 year old Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, but if you see your old videos, you will get an idea. Cricket is a game of confidence. Age is a factor but that doesn't mean they have forgotten to play the game. You have to adjust," added Kapil Dev.

Do you agree with Kapil Dev's views above? Let us know your opinions on the matter in the comments section.

