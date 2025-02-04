Virat Kohli’s abs pictures go viral ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli, renowned for his incredible fitness, has once again taken social media by storm with his latest abs pictures, which quickly went viral. The photos, taken during a training session on Monday, February 3, have generated significant buzz among fans just days before the first ODI of the three-match series against England, starting Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur.

The 36-year-old was last seen in action during Delhi’s final league match in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy against Railways, making his return to the prestigious domestic tournament after a 12-year gap. Although the right-handed batter didn’t have the best outing, getting bowled out for just six off 15 balls, Delhi dominated the game to win by an innings and 19 runs.

With his focus shifting to the upcoming international limited-overs assignments, Kohli joined the training session on Monday, and a picture of him checking out his abs soon went viral.

Virat Kohli had a tough time in his last international assignment, the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 3-1. The seasoned batter managed only 190 runs in nine innings, with a modest average of 23.75, continuing to struggle with his recurring issue against deliveries outside the off-stump.

However, with his focus now on limited-overs cricket, Kohli will be eager to deliver strong performances in the upcoming ODI series against England followed by the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

Virat Kohli on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 19-year-old ODI record

So far, only two cricketers have surpassed the 14,000-run mark in ODI history- Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. Tendulkar reached this milestone in February 2006 against Pakistan in his 350th innings, while the former Sri Lankan captain achieved it in March 2015 in his 378th innings.

During the forthcoming ODI series against England, Virat Kohli will have a chance to break Tendulkar's record and become the fastest player to reach 14,000 runs in ODI cricket. The Delhi-born has scored 13,906 runs in 283 innings at an average of 58.18, with 72 fifties and a record 50 hundreds.

