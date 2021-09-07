“Virat Kohli’s captaincy was outstanding; he read the game situation very well” - Kamran Akmal hails Team India captain

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has praised Team India captain Virat Kohli for his outstanding captaincy in The Oval Test, which the visitors won by 157 runs. Akmal said that Kohli was spot on with most of his bowling changes on Monday.

Team India went into Day 5 of The Oval Test needing all ten England wickets for victory. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur combined brilliantly to take out the top and middle order before Umesh Yadav scythed through the tail.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal credited Kohli for utilising his bowlers smartly and exploiting whatever little help was available from the surface.

“Ravindra Jadeja contained the batters very well. Virat Kohli did the right thing by bringing him on early and keeping him on from one end. Jadeja exploited the rough brilliantly. It was difficult batting against him, especially for the left-handers."

"Not only did he keep things tight from one end, but he picked up wickets as well. Shardul Thakur claimed the important wickets of Rory Burns and Joe Root. His all-round performance was brilliant, and he infused life into the Test,” said Akmal.

What a test match!!! Great effort from boys to pull it off @BCCI pic.twitter.com/SYybcGjt4P — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 6, 2021

According to the former cricketer, apart from his bowling changes, the Team India captain was also smart with his field placings.

“Virat Kohli’s captaincy was outstanding. He read the game situation very well, and used his bowlers accordingly. When spin was needed, he brought Jadeja on, and when it started reversing on the Day 5 pitch, he utilised his fast bowlers. Kohli used his mind very well as captain."

"His fielding placings were also good. Winning The Oval Test is a big achievement for Team India. They were 191 all out in the first innings. and England got a 99-run lead. But then India got 400-plus in the second innings. This the beauty of Test cricket. Till the last day, we couldn’t be sure that Team India would win the Test match,” Akmal added.

England resumed their second innings at 77 for no loss. They were resolute in the first two hours, but Team India blew them away, claiming six wickets in the post-lunch session.

“Don't think Team India will get a better chance to win a Test series in England” - Kamran Akmal

On Monday, Team India won their first Test at The Oval in over 50 years. Akmal believes the visitors have a great chance of winning a Test series in England at Old Trafford, saying:

“The fifth Test would be very important for Team India. Don't think Team India will get a better chance to win a Test series in England. They have played exceptional cricket since the WTC final loss, and have made an impressive comeback."

"They have the momentum now. England team has the ability to fight back, so Team India cannot relax, and must maintain their high standards in the last Test as well,” Akmal concluded.

India script a famous win at the Oval, their first in 50 years.

Brilliant bowling display set India up for victory.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Shardul #Umesh #Bumrah #Jadeja #Siraj pic.twitter.com/IpPZ3Z7CT3 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 6, 2021

The fifth Test of the India-England series will begin at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 10.

Edited by Bhargav