Virat Kohli's captaincy similar to Sir Vivian Richards': Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes Virat Kohli's captaincy style is pretty similar to that of West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards.

Team India were bowled out for 337 on Day 4 of the Chennai Test, conceding a 241-run lead to the visitors. Nevertheless, Virat Kohli' men came out all guns blazing in the second innings.

Sanjay Manjerkar was particularly impressed with Virat Kohli's decision to hand off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin the new ball, as the 34-year-old can generate extra bounce and bite off the surface.

The tactic paid immediate dividends as Ashwin dismissed Rory Burns off the very first ball of the innings, and Virat Kohli was understandably ecstatic. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar explained how Virat Kohli's never-say-die attitude rubs off on his teammates.

"If you saw Virat Kohli's reaction when they got that wicket just before Lunch, it shows how this Team India think, especially with Virat Kohli at the helm" Manjrekar said.

The 55-year-old also observed that Virat Kohli's tactics can be questionable at times, the captain invariably tends to bring the best out of his players. Unsurprisingly, Virat Kohli is India's most successful Test captain, winning 33 of 56 Tests.

"Tactically, people have issues with his captaincy, but this is where Virat Kohli is like Vivian Richards, where they are always hopeful, and when a captain believes that you can still make a match out of this one from the current situation," he further added.

Virat Kohli will have to play a crucial role for Team India on Day 5

Tuesday promises to be another gripping day of Test cricket, as all three results are still possible. Team India have nine wickets in hand and need another 381 runs to achieve the highest successful chase in Test history.

The visitors, on the other hand, will fancy their chances of a win on a track where the odd ball has misbehaved. England opted against a second-innings declaration and allowed the game to meander a bit, which could play into India's hands, though.

Nevertheless, India still face a tall task to save the Test, as an Indian win is an extremely unlikely proposition. However, for that to happen, Virat Kohli will have a significant role to play.

Virat Kohli, who last scored a Test hundred in the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in November 2019, is due for a big score after missing out in the first innings.

Yeah didn't get any century in last 443 days..but we need to keep faith in Virat Kohli..Surely he will come back stronger!..#INDvENG @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ujNMrQJP7T — Deep point (@cristorian_45) February 7, 2021

The hosts will be hopeful that their talisman is able to help his team avoid defeat, which would be the primary objective for India on the fifth day.