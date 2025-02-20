Virat Kohli's current form: How has he performed in his last 10 matches before the 2025 Champions Trophy? 

By Rishab Vm
Modified Feb 20, 2025 12:10 IST
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be among the key players for the 'Men In Blue' at the 2025 Champions Trophy. India are set to take on Bangladesh in their tournament opener at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, February 20.

Barring a few good knocks, Kohli has not had the best of outings with the bat lately. Looking at his last ten matches before the 2025 Champions Trophy, the right-handed batter has played six Tests, two ODIs, a tour game, and a domestic first-class match.

His most recent matches include the two ODIs he played in the home series against England. Kohli scored just five runs in the second game but made a vital half-century (52) in the third ODI.

Before the England series, the senior pro also played a domestic match, turning up for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 game against Railways. However, he did not have a memorable outing as he managed just six runs in Delhi's only innings.

In the five Tests against Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Virat Kohli began with an unbeaten 100 in the second innings of the first Test in Perth. He failed to build on the start and struggled, ending the series with just 190 runs from nine innings at an average of 23.75. After the first Test, India also played a tour game against the Prime Ministers XI but Kohli did not bat in that match.

His last 10 matches before the marquee ICC event include the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai, where he scored just four and one, respectively, in both innings.

Virat Kohli's record in the Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli has played three editions of the Champions Trophy so far (2009, 2013, 2017). He has played 13 matches and has scored 529 runs at an impressive average of 88.16 with five half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 96.

In the 2009 edition, Kohli played just two games and scored 95 runs with one half-century. When India won the Champions Trophy in 2013, Kohli scored 176 runs from five games with one fifty.

His best performance in the tournament came in the previous edition in 2017 when he scored 258 runs from five games at an average of 129.00 with three half-centuries.

