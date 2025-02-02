Virat Kohli's Delhi teammate reveals what ace batter told security after three fans invaded ground to greet him during Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash

Virat Kohli's domestic cricket return saw multiple instances of pitch invations. On Day 3 (Saturday, February 1) of Delhi's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, three fans breached security and entered the field to touch the former India captain's feet.

Delhi all-rounder Shivam Sharma recently revealed Kohli's reaction following the incident. He stated that the star cricketer instructed the security not to beat any of the three fans.

Sharma, however, emphasized that the invasions should not have happened, as it could have posed as a security threat to Kohli. Speaking to PTI, he said (via The Indian Express):

"It is just Virat bhaiya’s craze that this happened. It shouldn’t have happened. Someone could have come in carrying anything. Virat bhaiya said to security that ‘kisi ko maarna mat’ (Don’t beat up anyone)."

It is worth mentioning that a similar incident took place on Day 1 of Kohli's Ranji Trophy comeback as well. A fan sprinted towards the veteran player and touched his feet before being escorted out by security. The 36-year-old was seen signaling to the guards not to hit the individual.

"Made it more special" - Shivam Sharma on getting a signed ball from Virat Kohli after Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways

Shivam Sharma was the pick of the Delhi bowlers in Railways' second innings. The off-spinner bagged a stunning five-wicket haul, helping his team win the match by an innings and 19 runs.

Following the match, Sharma got Virat Kohli's autograph on the match ball. Mentioning that the fifer will remain close to his heart, he wrote on X:

"This 5 wicket haul will always be close to my heart. Legend himself Virat Kohli bhaiya signing the ball for me made it more special. God is great and kind."

This was Kohli's first Ranji Trophy match in over 12 years. However, it was a dismal outing for him with the bat as he scored just six runs before being dismissed by pacer Himanshu Sangwan.

