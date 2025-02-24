Virat Kohli's fans in Pakistan celebrate joyously after his match-winning century in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Virat Kohli's ardent fans in Pakistan celebrated joyously after he scored a match-winning century against their nation in the 2025 Champions Trophy match on Sunday, February 23. Due to Kohli's brilliance, Team India registered a six-wicket victory against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan batted first in the encounter after winning the toss and got all out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs. Saud Shakeel (62), Mohammad Rizwan (46), and Khushdil Shah (38) were the top performers for them on a disappointing day with the bat.

Virat Kohli then hit a flawless century, his 51st in the ODI format, to help India chase down the target comfortably without any hassles. It was a classic Kohli knock. The iconic batter hit only seven fours en route to 100* (111), with most of his runs coming through riskless singles and doubles.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video to give a glimpse of the celebrations in Pakistan after Kohli notched up his century on Sunday night. In it, a gathering of fans could be seen elated and cheering after a magnificent century from their favorite cricketer.

"I have a decent understanding of my game over the years"- Virat Kohli after his 100* vs Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy clash

At the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli expressed satisfaction after helping his team win the match. Reflecting on his knock, Kohli said:

"It feels good to be able to bat in that manner in a game where we were able to seal qualification in the semis and to contribute in a situation like that. I have a decent understanding of my game over the years, keep the outside noise away and stay in my zone as much as possible, take care of how my energy levels are, my thoughts. My job is to focus on my skill, and to be able to do the job for my team as much as I can."

He added:

"I kept telling myself on the field when I felt down was give hundred percent every time I face up. Some times I'll get the reward. That's why I take a lot of pride in working hard on the field. Clarity is very important, need to play your shots when there's pace on the ball to keep the game moving, the spinners become a lot more potent if you can't score off the seamers."

Virat Kohli will return to the field next Sunday (March 2) when India will face New Zealand in their last league match of the tournament.

