Virat Kohli’s heartwarming gesture to help Rohit Sharma with bag goes viral before IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli recently extended a heartwarming gesture to help his longstanding teammate Rohit Sharma with his bag while traveling in the team bus. The veteran duo is in Dubai with the Indian ODI squad, preparing for their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh over the past week. The eight-team ICC tournament began on Wednesday (February 19) in Karachi, with New Zealand beating Pakistan by 60 runs.

India and Bangladesh will lock horns in the second match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday (February 20) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Ahead of the match, a fan shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give a glimpse of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma off the field. In the video, Rohit can be seen deboarding the team bus before his bag strap gets stuck. Kohli, who was behind Rohit, immediately helped him by freeing the strap and sported a smile while exiting the bus.

You can watch the heartwarming moment in the video below:

"It could be potentially the last ICC tournament" - Robin Uthappa on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 clash

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa recently said the 2025 Champions Trophy could be the last ICC tournament for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli together. He added that the senior duo would be eager to perform well and win the trophy. Speaking to PTI, Uthappa said (as quoted by NDTV):

"I think it's going to be a tournament where it could be potentially the last ICC tournament for Rohit and Virat. Potentially, as in, could not be either, but maybe one of the last times you'll probably get to see Rohit and Kohli together. So, you know, I think they would want to make it count, as would everybody else in the team. So, I think they'll work very hard to take this one home."

Giving a positive prediction about Kohli, Uthappa continued:

"Virat will score heavily this year and I think he's going to start doing that from here. I think Virat Kohli is there and thereabouts. He will be among runs very, very soon. I mean the standard of runs that we are used to seeing Virat Kohli score. So, I think it's just a matter of time."

Do you agree with Robin Uthappa's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

