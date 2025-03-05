Virat Kohli's special celebration for Anushka Sharma near boundary line after 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal win goes viral [Watch]

Virat Kohli's brilliant 84-run knock helped India defeat Australia and qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy final. After the win in the semifinal match, Kohli stood near the boundary line and did a special celebration for his wife, Anushka Sharma, who had been cheering from the stands.

Virat's wife Anushka Sharma and brother Vikas Kohli were spotted in the family box of Team India during the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. The broadcasters regularly showed Anushka on the big screen during the game.

The cameras did not move from Anushka even when the match ended as a fan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium captured an adorable moment between her and her husband. You can watch the video of Virat Kohli's special post-match celebration here:

The clip shared by a fan page has quickly gone viral on X, gaining over 700 likes inside an hour. Quite a few X users have reposted the clip on their profile as well.

Virat Kohli once stated that Anushka Sharma has played a huge role in his comeback

At the turn of the decade, Virat Kohli witnessed a slump in batting form. He went without scoring a century for more than two years, something which had never happened in his career before. Kohli finally ended his drought of hundreds with a century against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup.

Soon after that knock, Kohli mentioned how much his wife Anushka Sharma supported him during his tough phase. He said:

"You see me standing here like this right now because all the things that have been put in perspective have been done by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times, that's Anushka and this hundred is specially dedicated to her and our little daughter Vamika as well."

Kohli came out of the bad phase and produced an extraordinary performance at the 2023 ODI World Cup, winning the Man of the Tournament award.

Kohli then scored a match-winning half-century for Team India in the 2024 T20 World Cup Final against South Africa. Last night in Dubai, he scored 84 off 98 to help India beat Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy Final.

