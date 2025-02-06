Virat Kohli's top 5 knocks in home ODIs vs England 

England comes across as a subdued opponent for Virat Kohli in ODI cricket, compared to his imperious numbers against other teams. The ace batter has amassed 1340 runs in 36 matches at an average of 41.88 and a strike rate of 88.16. He has notched three hundreds and nine fifties and will be on the lookout to put on such dominant numbers in the upcoming series.

Team India are set to play their first ODI on home soil since the fateful 2023 ODI World Cup Final. The upcoming three-match series against England comes across as an ideal preparation avenue for the subsequent Champions Trophy.

It is also an opportunity for several players to roar back into form, with Kohli being one of them. The right-handed batter had a forgettable ODI series against Sri Lanka and has been struggling in red-ball cricket since then. The Jos Buttler-led side will prove to be a tough opposition as well, making it an interesting challenge for Kohli.

He has had his moments against England in the past and has been a thorn in their side in the subcontinent amid their poor record.

On that note, let us revisit Virat Kohli's top 5 knocks in home ODIs against England.

#1 122 runs off 105 deliveries (1st ODI; January 15, 2017; MCA Stadium, Pune)

An undeniable contender for Kohli's best ODI knock against England at home, is also one of the best knocks in his career. Taking charge of the ODI side for the first time after MS Dhoni stepped down, Kohli lost control early on as England posted 350-7 in the first innings.

To make matters worse, India were reduced to 63-4 in the run chase. Kohli found a reliable partner in Kedar Jadhav, and the duo put on a memorable and match-winning partnership to rescue India from crisis.

Kohli scored 122 runs off 105 balls, with eight fours and five sixes in his innings. Though the newly appointed ODI skipper was dismissed before he could finish the run chase, Jadhav's heroics meant India chased down the mighty total in 48.1 overs.

#2 112 runs off 98 deliveries (2nd ODI; 17th October 2011; Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi)

Playing on his home turf, this was one of Kohli's trademark hundreds in a run chase where he assumed control of the situation after coming in and steered India home.

After bundling out England for 237 all out, India found themselves in early trouble at 29-2, with both openers back in the pavilion. Kohli stitched an unbeaten 209-run partnership with now Team India head coach, and fellow local player Gautam Gambhir.

India chased down the score in 36.4 overs to earn a comfortable eight-wicket win. This marked Kohli's first and only ODI ton on his home ground.

#3 86 runs off 99 deliveries (4th ODI; October 23, 2011; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

In the fourth ODI of the same series, Kohli stepped up with another composed knock in a run chase to steer India home.

Another clinical bowling display meant that England were bowled out for just 220 runs after opting to bat first.

Once again, Kohli had to walk in to bat after the top-order wobbled. Reduced to 21-2, and then 46-3 later, the ace batter was joined by Suresh Raina for company. The duo put up a 131-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take the game away from England.

Kohli remained unbeaten till the end as India chased down the score in 40.1 overs, to clinch a 4-0 lead in the series.

#4 77 runs off 79 deliveries (3rd ODI; January 19, 2013; JSCA Stadium, Ranchi)

The spotlight was firmly on Team India skipper MS Dhoni as his home ground, the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, hosted its first international match. Amid the uproar, the spinners pulled off a tight display to bundle out England for just 155 runs.

Kohli came in at No.3 with the score reading 11-1 after Ajinkya Rahane departed for a duck. The run-chase expert made easy work of the paltry target to notch a fifty and remained unbeaten on 77. India reached the target in 28.1 overs to record a seven-wicket win and claim a 2-1 lead in the series.

#5 66 runs off 79 deliveries (2nd ODI; March 26, 2021; MCA Stadium, Pune)

England were the first team to tour India after the lockdown break, and the two sides were involved in a high-scoring and competitive three-match ODI series after the Test matches.

In the second ODI, Virat Kohli stitched up a solid half-century after both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan fell inside the powerplay. The No.3 batter put up a building partnership with KL Rahul but was dismissed by Adil Rashid before he could convert his well-compiled start into something big.

India posted a mammoth 336 on the board after KL Rahul recorded a hundred while Rishabh Pant also chipped in with his pyrotechnics. However, England went on to chase the score down on the back of Jonny Bairstow's destructive ton and Ben Stokes' carnage at No.3.

