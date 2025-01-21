Virat Kohli set to play first Ranji Trophy game in 12 years: Reports

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli is reportedly set to turn out for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways, which will be played from January 30 to February 2. The 36-year-old last featured in the domestic tournament in November 2012, when he represented Delhi against Uttar Pradesh.

The second leg of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches will start from January 23. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have confirmed their availability for the Delhi versus Saurashtra clash in Rajkot. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also set to represent their respective domestic sides in the upcoming round. However, Kohli is unlikely to feature in the Delhi-Saurashtra match.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has confirmed his availability for Delhi's match against Railways, which will be played from January 30 to February 2. The website received a confirmation about it from Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh.

The report added that Kohli was ruled out of Delhi's match against Saurashtra as he was still recovering from neck pain.

"Was really surprised by the way he batted in Australia after the hundred in Perth" - Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli's BGT 2024-25 performance

Kohli scored a fine hundred in the second innings of the opening Test against Australia in Perth. Many fans and experts expected him to have a big series after the fine knock. However, he ended up scoring 190 runs in BGT 2024-25. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly also expressed surprise at Kohli's batting after his Perth ton. He told RevSportz:

"To me, he is the greatest white-ball player the world has seen. But I was really surprised by the way he batted in Australia after the hundred in Perth. He struggled before that here (in India), but I thought after the hundred in Perth, it would be a big series for him."

"But it happens. I think every player has his weaknesses and strengths, but what matters is how you adapt to your weaknesses as you play great cricket over a period of time. I still feel there is a lot of cricket left in Virat Kohli," Ganguly went on to add in support of the senior Indian batter.

Kohli will next be seen in action in international cricket during the three-match one-day series at home against England. He has also been picked in the 15-member provisional Team India squad for the ICC Champions Trophy.

