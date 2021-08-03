"He already is a multi-dimensional cricketer" - Virat Kohli on Shardul Thakur's ability to don the all-rounder role

India captain Virat Kohli believes Shardul Thakur has molded into a multi-dimensional cricketer and termed him a huge prospect for the upcoming England series and future ventures as well.

Ahead of the first Test in Nottingham, Virat Kohli spoke to the media, where he was asked about Shardul Thakur's ability to fill in as an all-rounder in the lingering absence of Hardik Pandya.

Virat Kohli claims Thakur will fit well into the role, and his caliber brings the team balance regardless of the format. The right-arm pacer was integral in India's famous Gabba win, making his mark with a crucial all-round performance.

"Yes, he definitely can be created. He is already a multi-dimensional cricketer. And it's all about him getting more and more confidence with performances like Brisbane and someone like him obviously brings a lot more balance to a test team or any other format of the game," Kohli said on the eve of the first Test.

Shardul Thakur is a huge prospect for us: Virat Kohli

Team India is without Hardik Pandya for the tour, who coincidentally played his last Test match in England. The all-rounder has been struggling with injury as of late, which has diminished his responsibilities when it comes to bowling.

Last few days since I came back home were surreal, thank you for so many blessings and love shown by you people. Now back with our squad in Chennai for next series. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/pQfF6QmlOE — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) January 27, 2021

Virat Kohli stated that Pandya is still getting into the groove by bowling regularly and asserted the importance of all-rounders in the team.

The skipper added that not only is Thakur vital for the upcoming series, but he will also be in the picture for future assignments as well.

"Hardik has done so well for us in the past, and right now he is getting back on track to bowling regularly. But, yeah these kinds of cricketers obviously help the team in a massive massive way and Shardul is a huge prospect for us and someone who is going to be very important not just in the series but moving forward as well."

It is yet to be known whether Shardul Thakur will be in the playing XI or not, as India broke their recent norm of naming the team prior to the opening day.

Virat Kohli will declare the team alongside Joe Root at the toss tomorrow (August 4) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar