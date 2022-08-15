“We used to prepare a lot the night before, getting our kites ready” - Virat Kohli shares special childhood memories of Independence Day

Team India batter Virat Kohli has revealed that he used to love flying kites as a child on the occasion of Independence Day. He recalled that the wind on the day would be perfect for kids to enjoy themselves.

India is celebrating 75 years of Independence on Monday (August 15). On this special day, members of the Indian cricket fraternity, including Kohli, took to social media to share their Independence Day wishes.

In a video shared on Star Sports, Kohli went down memory lane and relived how he celebrated August 15 as a child. The 33-year-old recalled:

“In Delhi, there's a big culture of flying kites on 15th August, so that used to be a super special moment. We all used to prepare a lot the night before, getting our kites and everything ready, so that we can find a good time and go to fly kites.

"I wouldn’t say it was a coincidence because things are meant to be. It used to be a perfectly windy day to enjoy that particular occasion. Those are the best memories I have apart from playing on the field.”

The former India captain added that they are usually on the field on Independence Day, but hoisting the tricolor ahead of a game gives them a lot of pride. He stated:

“We have actually played a lot on Independence Day. Off field memories, it is all about hoisting the flag in the morning before you go for game day. Having the national anthem being played obviously is a moment of pride again.”

The Indian one-day team is currently in Zimbabwe for a three-match series in Harare. The T20I squad, on the other hand, is preparing for the Asia Cup, which starts in the UAE on August 27.

“It was my father’s birthday” - Virat Kohli on why Independence Day is even more special for him

In the video, Kohli was asked what Independence Day means to him. Describing it as the most important day in the country, he added that August 15 is special for one more reason. The star cricketer explained:

“Independence Day is obviously the most important day in the history of our country, especially in India, the way it has always been celebrated and (there is) so much happening around it. It holds a lot of significance and, for me, it’s even more special because it was my father’s birthday. So it used to be all the more special to be able to celebrate both occasions together.

He added:

“I have a lot of fond memories of Independence Day. It’s a day where all Indians, including myself, feel a lot of pride in what we have achieved as a nation since that very day in 1947. Where we stand today, I think it makes all of us feel very proud.”

Kohli is not part of the Indian team in Zimbabwe. He will be back in action during the Asia Cup when India take on Pakistan on August 28.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert