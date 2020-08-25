Virat Kohli has shown more faith in fast bowlers than MS Dhoni: Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian fast bowler Ajit Agarkar has mentioned that the most discernible difference between the captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni is the faith the former has shown in his seamers.

Ajit Agarkar and Irfan Pathan shared their views on the distinct captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the recent edition of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

On being asked about the difference he has seen in the two eras, Agarkar pointed out Dhoni's reliance on spin bowlers compared to Virat Kohli's faith on fast bowlers.

"The major difference I see is that MS Dhoni used to depend a lot on the spin bowlers to make his strategies. Virat Kohli, in a slight deviation, has shown more faith in fast bowlers."

Agarkar observed that the current Indian captain's immense belief in his pacers has yielded better results for the team in overseas conditions.

"Because of that when India plays overseas Test matches, it has made a lot of difference to the results. The performance has been better and we have been able to compete more. Probably this was a stark difference because both had a different way of leading, but both got a lot of success."

Virat Kohli 🗣️"It's all about the attitude. If fast bowlers step out thinking, spinners are going to do the job, then it's not going to happen. But fast bowlers have been brilliant in India as well"https://t.co/UPSzp4YJax | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/5W6b7DupoB — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 6, 2019

The Mumbaikar signed off by stating that the methods employed by the two captains might be different but that the confidence that they showed on their players had produced the desired results.

"Virat Kohli has been a captain for such a long time in all formats and we can see how good the results have been. The methods might be different but if you show faith in your players, then you get good results as a captain."

Irfan Pathan's take on the captaincy of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli led the Indian team to a memorable Test series win in Australia

Irfan Pathan opined that the difference between the two eras is MS Dhoni's calm attitude on the field compared to the aggression shown by Virat Kohli.

"In Dhoni's era, we saw a calmness and in Virat Kohli's era we saw aggression. You need both these qualities to be successful. A player, how he uses his calmness and his aggression to perform better, we have seen in both the eras."

The former left-arm swing bowler observed that both the captains have achieved great results in their distinct ways.

"We have seen MS Dhoni come at the end and win us matches from difficult situations and we have seen Virat Kohli's amazing record in Test cricket."

Irfan Pathan pointed out the Indian team's Test series victory against Australia in 2018-19 as a major accomplishment in Virat Kohli's reign as the Indian captain.

"Going to Australia and beating them there. Their fast bowlers who always play aggressive cricket, can dominate anyone, but Virat Kohli went there and dominated their bowlers in their own backyard both as a player and as a captain."

India, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, won the 2018-19 series 2-1 against Australia, the first time an Asian team had won a Test series Down Under. While Cheteshwar Pujara had starred with the bat, the Indian pace bowlers had accounted for a majority of the Australian wickets.

The Indian pace bowling quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav scalped 50 wickets between them.