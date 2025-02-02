Virat Kohli signs ball for Railways bowler who took his wicket in 2024-25 Ranji Trophy [Watch] 

Veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli autographed the ball for Railways bowler Himanshu Sangwan, who got him out in their 2024-25 Ranji Trophy clash, which ended on Saturday, February 1. The match took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

After being asked to bat first, Railways managed to put up 241, recovering from a poor start where they lost half their side for just 66. Wicketkeeper-batter Upendra Yadav top-scored with 95 off 177 balls.

In response, Delhi’s captain Ayush Badoni (99) and Sumit Mathur (86) led the way, helping the team to 374 in their first innings. However, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, making his return to the prestigious tournament after 12 years, failed to make an impact. He was bowled out for just six off 15 balls by Himanshu Sangwan, who claimed four wickets in the innings.

Delhi's bowlers were outstanding in the second innings, with Shivam Sharma leading the attack, taking five wickets as Railways were dismissed for a mere 114. Delhi secured a dominant win by an innings and 19 runs.

After the match, Railways bowler Himanshu, who claimed the wicket of Indian superstar Kohli, met him in the dressing room, where the 36-year-old autographed a ball for him.

Here’s a video of the moment:

Meanwhile, both teams failed to qualify for the knockout stage. Delhi finished fourth with 21 points from seven games in Group D, while Railways ended sixth with 17 points from the same number of matches.

“Special moment for me” - Himanshu Sangwan reflects on dismissing Virat Kohli in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy

Despite the Railways being beaten by Delhi, losing by an innings and 19 runs, Himanshu Sangwan received all the attention for dismissing Virat Kohli.

The 29-year-old expressed his satisfaction at taking the crucial wicket, stating: [via ANI]

“People across India draw inspiration from Virat. Picking his wicket was a special moment for me. It was a dream come true.”

The right-arm pacer has played 24 first-class matches, taking 81 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls.

