Virat Kohli all smiles as he partakes in a sprint with Team India pacers ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Team India batting star Virat Kohli was all smiles during the practice session at the Optus Stadium in Perth ahead of the much-anticipated first ODI against Australia on Sunday, October 19. In a video surfaced on social media, the 36-year-old was seen sprinting alongside fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.With the former Indian captain set to make his international comeback after March 2025, the fans are quite excited to see him in action. The veteran batter, along with Rohit Sharma, will play for India for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai. With the prolific batting duo enjoying a massive fan following, the venues for all three ODIs are expected to be packed.Watch the video of Kohli sprinting with Harshit and Arshdeep here:Kohli and Rohit will also be aiming to put on a good show during the three-game 50-over series to remain in contention to play in the 2027 World Cup.Virat Kohli's strong ODI record in AustraliaVirat Kohli has a good ODI record in Australia. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has a great record Down Under as far as 50-over cricket goes. In 29 ODIs in Australia, Kohli has clattered 1327 runs, averaging a healthy 51.03 with five centuries. His best of 133* came against Sri Lanka at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart in 2012.A change of guard will also happen during the ODI series as Shubman Gill will take the field in his first ODI as captain. Having lead in only six List A games thus far, it will be a challenge for the 26-year-old. The opening ODI in Perth will also be India's first at the venue, which has hosted only three 50-over internationals thus far since 2018. With the venue known for its bouncy nature, the techniques of the visiting batters will be tested.The Men in Blue had lost the previous ODI series in Australia 2-1.