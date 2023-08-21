Virat Kohli sports a new hairstyle ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli is sporting a trendy haircut ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. He is currently at home spending quality time with his family during his mini break from cricket.

Kohli was last seen in action during India's tour of the West Indies last month. He took part in the Test and ODI series in the Tour but was rested for the T20I leg. He ended his Test century drought in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in March 2023.

The 34-year-old continued his good form in two-match Test series against West Indies in July by hitting a century and a half-century. He scored 197 runs at an average of 98.50 across two games to help India win the series 1-0. He did not get a chance to bat in the first ODI and was then rested for the remaining two ODIs on the tour before his journey back to India.

Kohli took to Instagram on Monday (August 21) to give fans a glimpse of his new hairstyle. You can watch a video of it below:

He is a man with a sense of occasion: Ian Bishop on Virat Kohli

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop recently opined that Virat Kohli is the man for big occasions and hailed him as the master of white-ball cricket formats. In a conversation on RevSportz, Bishop shed light on Kohli's performances in pressure games against Pakistan, saying:

"He was one of the guys that stood up in that T20 World Cup battle in 2022. Virat Kohli is a man with a sense of occasion, a master of the white ball and particularly the 50-over format. I think that he will be very aware of the magnitude as always of that type of contest and the history around it.

On the India-Pakistan rivalry, he added:

I think it's a fantastic rivalry. If we go back to one of the meetings at the T20 World Cup in Australia last year…. You couldn't have written a better script at the MCG with a full house and it going down to the last ball.

Kohli will be back on the field when India takes on Pakistan in their first match of the Asia Cup 2023 on September 2.