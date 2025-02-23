Virat Kohli spotted having a snack off the field during IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [In Picture]

Former Indian captain and star batter Virat Kohli was spotted having a snack off the field during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-octane clash.

Virat Kohli went off the field during the 28th over for a brief break and was spotted having a quick snack while sitting in the dugout. At the time of writing, Pakistan had scored 137 runs for the loss of two wickets in 31 overs.

The 2025 Champions Trophy did not start well for Kohli on a personal level as he failed to get going in India's opening game against Bangladesh. During the run-chase, Virat Kohli struggled against the spinners and was eventually dismissed for 22 runs off 38 deliveries.

India will hope for Kohli to regain his touch in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan. The Men In Blue will face New Zealand on March 2 in their last group-stage game of the competition.

How has Virat Kohli performed in the Champions Trophy previously

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy among all the players in India's squad for the 2025 edition of the tournament. He has scored 551 runs from 14 matches at an average of 78.71 and has five half-centuries to his name as well.

Kohli's highest score in the Champions Trophy came during the semifinal of the 2017 edition, where he scored an unbeaten 96 against Bangladesh. The star batter has a formidable record against Pakistan, particularly in ICC events.

Kohli also has the opportunity to become the highest run-scorer in the history of the Champions Trophy. Former West Indies batter and superstar Chris Gayle currently holds the record, having scored 791 runs from 17 matches at an average of 52.73.

Kohli needs 240 more runs to go past Gayle. When India come out to chase against Pakistan, he will be expected to lead with the bat as a senior member of the side.

