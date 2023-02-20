"Virat Kohli started this template" - Gautam Gambhir says Rohit Sharma's captaincy is identical to former Indian skipper

Gautam Gambhir believes Rohit Sharma has not created his own template as India's Test skipper but is just following the one set by Virat Kohli.

Rohit led India to a six-wicket win in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Delhi on Sunday, February 19. The hosts head into the next Test in Indore with a 2-0 lead in the four-match series, having previously annihilated Pat Cummins and Co. by an innings and 132 in the first game in Nagpur.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his thoughts on Rohit's captaincy, to which he responded:

"Honestly, I have always believed that Rohit Sharma is an amazing captain, but there is not much difference between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's captaincy, especially in this format. Virat Kohli started this template."

The former Indian opener highlighted that Rohit is only following the tactics used by Kohli, elaborating:

"Virat Kohli has captained exceptionally well whenever he has captained this Test team and Rohit is probably following that template only. Honestly, Rohit has not created his own template. The way Virat Kohli managed Ashwin and Jadeja, it is absolutely identical captaincy."

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL Rahul Dravid said,"We are lucky to have Rohit Sharma as captain, the players and everyone in the dressing room respect him a lot". Rahul Dravid said,"We are lucky to have Rohit Sharma as captain, the players and everyone in the dressing room respect him a lot". https://t.co/ZKtk0vKYDs

Gambhir added that Rohit, just like Kohli, uses Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja differently based on the situation. He explained that the Indian skipper is defensive at times by setting in-and-out fields and attacking on other occasions.

"The real challenge for Rohit Sharma will be when he goes to Australia, South Africa and England" - Gautam Gambhir

Rohit Sharma has never captained India away from home in Test cricket. [P/C: BCCI]

Gambhir feels Rohit's real challenge as skipper will be in alien overseas conditions, observing:

"The real challenge for Rohit Sharma will be when he goes to Australia, South Africa and England because there were big challenges for Virat Kohli there. Virat Kohli has made this team - Mohammad Shami, Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by saying that he can't choose who is a better Test captain between the two Indian batting stalwarts.

"Virat Kohli was as successful. So I don't see too much difference and I don't even want to say who is a better captain in these conditions because Virat was an equally good captain as Rohit is now. Rohit's challenge will be overseas."

W V Raman @wvraman

Twitter

#Cricket

#IndianCricketTeam I am certain of one thing.. There will be a lot of cricketers who would wish that they had a Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid as captain and coach during their playing days.. #Cricket Twitter I am certain of one thing.. There will be a lot of cricketers who would wish that they had a Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid as captain and coach during their playing days..#CricketTwitter#Cricket#IndianCricketTeam

Rohit, who is yet to captain overseas, has won all four Tests he has skippered in India thus far. He will hope to continue the winning streak in the remaining two Tests against Australia and assure India of a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Poll : Who is a better Test captain? Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli 0 votes