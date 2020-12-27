Virat Kohli, Steve Smith headline ICC's Test Team of the Decade

ICC have released their Test Team of the Decade and two Indian players have made the cut. Captained by Virat Kohli, the team features some of the finest players to have played in the longest format of the game over the last ten years.

Ravichandran Ashwin has also been included as the only spinner in a fiery four-man bowling attack.

The ICC Test Team of the Decade features several batting greats like England's Sir Alistair Cook and Kumar Sangakkara. The former England captain was the leading run-scorer of the past decade, having scored 8818 runs in 111 Test matches.

He is joined at the top of the order by David Warner, the swashbuckling Australia opener who scored 7088 runs in 83 Tests.

Kane Williamson is in at number three on the back of his world-class performances over the last decade. The middle-order contains two of the best batsmen to ever play the game of cricket.

Virat Kohli comes in at number four, having scored 7202 runs at an average of 54.97 over the last decade. Kohli is followed by Steve Smith, who had the best average of all players over the past decade (62.84).

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been included in the team as the wicket-keeper.

Ben Stokes is the all-rounder in the side, and he is joined by England team-mates Stuart Broad and James Anderson, who lead the bowling attack.

Dale Steyn and Ravichandran Ashwin complete the ICC XI. The quartet were four of the six leading wicket-takers of the last decade. Anderson led the way with 429 scalps, while Stuart Broad claimed 403 wickets.

Virat Kohli has been voted as the captain of the ICC Team of the Decade. He has won 28 series, making him the most successful captain of India.

Advertisement

ICC Test Team of the Decade

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith headline the ICC Team of the Decade

Alistair Cook (England), David Warner (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (c) (India), Steve Smith (Australia), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Ben Stokes (England), Ravi Ashwin (India), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Stuart Broad (England), James Anderson (England)