Virat Kohli has his own style and he follows his own process: Rashid Khan

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has opined that Team India captain Virat Kohli’s success with the bat has a lot to do with his confidence in his own ability, and his unwavering commitment to the process he follows.

Virat Kohli is among the most prolific cricketers of the current generation. He tops the list of players with most international hundreds among active cricketers, having smashed 70 tons.

On the YouTube show ‘Cricast’, Rashid gave him views on Virat Kohli’s brilliance as a batsman. He stated:

"If there is any other batsman, he will come under pressure if you bowl well to him. He will play a shot which is not his strength like a sweep, a slog sweep or any other different stroke.

"[But] Virat will follow his own process. He goes with his mind. He has his own style and he goes with that. He doesn’t do anything different. I think that is why he is very successful. He has a process.”

According to the 22-year-old, many players struggle with the bat owing to the lack of self-belief in their ability, but that definitely isn’t the case with Virat Kohli.

"He will respect good balls. He will punish loose balls. He has great self-belief. Some batsmen don’t have self-belief. That is why they struggle. He believes in his own strength."

Virat Kohli may struggle in WTC final if conditions favor seam and swing: Glenn Turner

Even as Rashid was effusive in his praise of Virat Kohli, according to former New Zealand captain Glenn Turner, the Indian skipper could struggle with the bat in the WTC final, depending on the pitch and weather conditions.

Turner was quoted as telling the Telegraph:

“I don’t wish to speculate on whether Virat Kohli’s reflexes have deteriorated. But if the pitch and overall conditions favour seam and swing, he is also likely to struggle along with others as was demonstrated in New Zealand.

“Although it seems that in more recent times, pitches in India can assist seam bowling, they still can’t be compared to conditions in New Zealand. This was exposed when India last toured New Zealand.”

The WTC final between India and New Zealand will be played in Southampton from June 18-22, with June 23 as the Reserve Day.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar