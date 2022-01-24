"Virat Kohli's sudden exit has had an impact on the team" - Saba Karim after India 3-0 loss to South Africa 

South Africa whitewashed India by securing a four-run victory in the final match of the ODI series.

Reacting to India's dismal performances in their recent outings, former India player Saba Karim has mentioned that this is a very difficult period for the side.

Speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti, Karim reckoned that Virat Kohli's departure as the team's skipper could be one of the reasons behind their struggles.

He predicted that it will take some time for the Indian team to get over this phase.

Saba Karim said:

"We must accept that it is a very difficult phase for Indian cricket. I believe it will take time to get out of such a situation. Virat Kohli's sudden exit has had an impact on the team."

Karim added that once India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma returns, the players will have a better idea regarding their plans. Sharma was ruled out for the South Africa series with a hamstring injury. KL Rahul was appointed as the stand-in captain for the 50-over format in his absence.

"Every team is looking to bowl spinners against Virat Kohli in the middle-overs" - Saba Karim

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that spin bowlers have got the better of Virat Kohli in recent games. He suggested that the star batter has made a slight shift to his approach, because of which, the opposition teams have looked to bowl spin against him.

Karim stated that while the right-handed batter aimed to hit boundaries during the middle-overs, he is now happy to take more singles during that stage. He feels that the champion batter's strength is hitting boundaries and he should focus on doing that.

He added:

"Every team is looking to bowl spinners against Virat in the middle-overs. The spinners who look to bowl slow and turn the ball have troubled him. While in the past he used to look to hit boundaries in the middle-order, he has now shifted his focus on taking more singles. This is an area where he needs to improve his game."

Kohli slammed two impressive half-centuries in the recently concluded three-match series against the Proteas. However, he failed to convert those fifties into match-winning knocks on both occasions. It is worth mentioning that he was dismissed by a spinner in all three ODIs.

