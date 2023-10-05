Virat Kohli takes extended net session after rejoining Indian team ahead of 2023 World Cup: Reports

Indian star batter Virat Kohli sweated it out in the nets on Wednesday after joining the Indian team following a short break due to personal reasons. According to PTI, Kohli spent extra time in the nets with no media access as the Men in Blue opted for a closed session.

While the session was reportedly decided to be of a couple of hours long, Kohli practiced an extra 45 minutes, which goes on to show the commitment of the individual and also his professionalism in keeping the team's needs first and getting himself ready in the best possible manner.

Apart from Virat Kohli, few other Indian players also attended the nets session

The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya also reportedly attended the nets session apart from Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya understandably hasn't bowled much of late as he was rested for the ODIs against Australia and India's warm-up games of the 2023 World Cup ended in a washout.

Kuldeep, Jadeja, and Hardik reportedly bowled in the session, with the two all-rounders also having a brief time out with the bat later. The rest of the players weren't a part of the training session and captain Rohit Sharma was in Ahmedabad to attend the captains' press conference.

The question still remains as to whether India will pick Ravichandran Ashwin as their third spinner in Chennai against Australia on Sunday, October 8. It remains to be seen if they go with the local boy or do they trust Shardul Thakur in that position if they don't see the pitch offering a lot of turn.

India's World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.