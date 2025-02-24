Virat Kohli ties Naseem Shah’s shoe laces during IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli extended a warm gesture to Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah by helping him during the first innings of the 2025 Champions Trophy contest between the two nations on Sunday (February 23). The Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosted the match.

Ad

During the 46th over of the first innings, Naseem Shah's shoe laces got undone while running between the wickets with Khushdil Shah. Kohli spotted it and immediately went to the batter and fastened the lace to help Naseem, who had gloves and a helmet on. Both the players then patted each other and returned to their positions to resume the game.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Ad

Trending

Virat Kohli notched up his 82nd international century and steered India home against Pakistan to help them pick up the second straight win in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Shreyas Iyer (56) and Shubman Gill (46) chipped in with vital contributions to support Kohli while chasing 242 runs.

Naseem Shah bowled an economical spell of 8-0-37-0 but could not pick up any wickets, which hurt his side's chances of success. With the bat, he scored 14 runs in the first innings.

Ad

"He will play for the next 2 or 3 years" - Navjot Singh Sidhu on Virat Kohli after his century in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu recently predicted that Virat Kohli will continue to represent the country for the next two or three years and score 10-15 centuries.

Ad

Speaking on Star Sports after the Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan, Sidhu stated (via India Today):

"After this hundred, I can say it with conviction, he will play for the next 2 or 3 years and he is getting another 10 or 15 hundreds. That you can take it from me. You must understand the value that he brings to international cricket. 99 innings, an average of 89.6 in successful chases, that means that, you know, he handles pressure. He does not allow pressure to affect him and the tougher it gets, the more he thrives in that that's the hallmark of a great."

Ad

He added:

"If you look at the initial part of his innings, if you look at these drives. You know that this is the Virat Kohli, and to me it's not Virat Kohli scored runs, it's the character that he exhibited when, when everybody was criticising him. That's when someone should hold his fort and say, I'm coming back."

Kohli will be back in action next Sunday (March 2) when India play New Zealand in their last league match of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback