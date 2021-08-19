Virat Kohli told me in 2015 that India will become the world's best Test team, he wasn't wrong: Allan Donald

Legendary South African pacer Allan Donald has shared an interesting anecdote about Virat Kohli and his dream of making India the best Test team in the world.

In an interaction on the YouTube channel "Cricket Life Stories", Donald said Virat Kohli had told him in 2015 - a year when India had slipped to no.7 in Test rankings - how he envisioned the team to be the most competitive overseas and how that revolution would be led by a brilliant bowling attack. Donald, who played 72 Tests and 164 ODIs for South Africa, said:

"I remember Virat's words in 2015 when he said to me India will become world's No.1 Test team and he wasn't wrong. He knew where he was going. He said: 'I want this to be the fittest team, I want us to be the greatest team on the planet, knowing that we can play away from home, knowing we can beat anyone and that's going to take a very good bowling attack to do so.'"

What a game of cricket 👌

Everyone stepping up, love the commitment and attitude. Way to go boys 🇮🇳 💪 pic.twitter.com/hSgmxkLiiP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2021

Allan Donald's recollection comes just days after India's stunning win against England at Lord's. The 151-run thumping perhaps materialized Virat Kohli's vision, as it was led by a four-pronged pace attack that took all 20 wickets, supported by a mature and dependable batting lineup.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been a sensation in all formats" - Allan Donald

Allan Donald also praised Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up three crucial wickets in the Lord's Test, going past 95 Test scalps in just 22 Tests. Donald added:

"Young Bumrah for me, well, this kid has come a long way. You know, he's just been a sensation in all formats of the game."

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will be back in action for the third India-England Test, starting August 25 at Headingley, Leeds.

Can’t put into words the feelings that we’re going through after that win! So proud of the whole team 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FRH20cbujl — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 16, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar