Virat Kohli unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram amid ‘India's Got Latent’ controversy: Reports

Virat Kohli has unfollowed YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram amid the controversy over the latter's comments on the show 'India's Got Latent.' Allahbadia, popularly known by his moniker 'BeerBiceps', asked a disparaging question to a contestant regarding his parents.

Now, it appears that Kohli has unfollowed Allahbadia from his Instagram handle, presumably acting as a moral force against the undignified remarks. A screenshot of the master batter's Instagram following list has gone viral, drawing praise from those who uphold him as a role model.

Allahbadia, along with fellow participants of the show Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and its producers have been asked to appear before the police as an FIR has been filed against them for his remarks. They are expected to appear before the officials in a day or two.

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action in the ICC Champions Trophy

Following India's 3-0 drubbing of England in the home ODI series, they will fly to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 2013 champions will play their first game on February 20 against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli, who played the second and third ODIs of the series against England (missing the first due to a knee injury), piled up scores of 5 and 52. He will hope that his form improves considerably in the eight-nation tournament.

Beaten by Pakistan in the final of the previous edition in 2017, India will desperately hope to avenge themselves this time around. The two arch-rivals meet in Dubai on February 23 in the group stage of the competition.

Gautam Gambhir's men enter the tournament in a purple vein of form, having beaten England 4-1 in T20Is and 3-0 in ODIs. Kohli, whose form has been under scrutiny since the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will have a massive role to play.

