Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith - comparing their stats after 115 Tests

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are among the greatest players in the modern era, particularly in Test cricket. The two batters have had stellar records for their respective countries over the years and have built a legacy of their own.

Kohli recently returned to domestic cricket playing in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 after a poor Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series. Steve Smith, on the other hand, is leading Australia in their two-match away Test series against Sri Lanka at present.

Kohli scored just six runs in the one innings he batted in for Delhi against the Railways. Smith, however, scored 141 runs in the only innings Australia batted in against Sri Lanka and crossed the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket.

As he did so, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting picked Smith as the best player of this generation. While he also mentioned the names of Joe Root and Kane Williamson, he did not mention Virat Kohli's name.

That said, let us take a look at the stats of both Kohli and Smith after 115 Test matches and see what the numbers have to say.

Virat Kohli stats after 115 Tests

Virat Kohli made his Test debut for India against West Indies in 2011 at Kingston. He scored four and 15 in both the innings, respectively. He has played 123 Tests in his career so far and has amassed 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 hundreds and 31 fifties with a highest score 254*.

Looking at his stats from 115 Tests, he batted in 195 innings and scored 8947 runs at an average of 48.89 with 29 hundreds and 33 fifties. His highest Test score of 254 not out also came during this period.

Kohli's unbeaten 254 came against South Africa in the second Test in Pune in the first innings. The former Indian captain slammed 254* off 336 deliveries with 33 boundaries and two sixes.

Steve Smith stats after 115 Tests

Steve Smith made his Test debut against Pakistan at Lord's in 2010. He scored just one run and 12 runs in both innings, respectively. The right-hander has played 115 Tests in his career so far.

He has amassed 10,140 runs from 115 Tests at an impressive average of 56.33 with 35 hundreds and 41 fifties. With his recent ton against Sri Lanka, Smith entered the 10,000-run club in Test cricket as well.

His highest score in the format is of 239 which came against England at Perth in Australia's firs innings. Smith scored 239 runs batting at No.4 off 399 balls, striking 30 fours and a six.

Comparing both Virat Kohli and Steve Smith's stats after 115 Tests, Smith is ahead of his Indian counterpart having crossed 10,000 runs while Kohli, who has played more Tests than Smith, is yet to get to the mark. Smith also beats Kohli on the number of hundreds and fifties scored. Moreover, his average is also far better than that of what Kohli's was after 115 Tests.

That said, Smith is certainly above Virat Kohli in the longest format as far as the numbers of the two batters are concerned.

