Virat Kohli waves at wife Anushka Sharma during IND vs NZ Champions Trophy Final [In Pictures]

India and New Zealand faced off in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9. In an adorable moment, Virat Kohli was seen waving at his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who was present in the stands to witness the showdown.

Team India made it to the final of the tournament by beating Australia in the semi-final at the same venue. New Zealand, meanwhile, beat South Africa in the second semi-final in Lahore to book the final spot. Notably, the two teams faced each other in the final of the Champions Trophy 2000 too, where the Kiwis emerged triumphant.

On Sunday, after being put to field first, the Men in Blue walked out on the ground to take their positions. Just then Kohli was seen waving at Anushka before the game started, and the actress waved back at him.

Fans on social media shared a picture of this moment. Take a look:

Like almost every other crucial India match, Anushka Sharma marked her presence this time as well. She was also present in India’s semi-final contest against Australia, where Kohli played a vital role in the team’s victory.

Virat Kohli needs 46 runs to become all-time leading run-scorer in Champions Trophy history

Former India skipper Virat Kohli needs just 46 runs to break Chris Gayle’s record and become the all-time leading run-scorer of the tournament. Gayle, who played 17 matches across different editions of the tournament, has 791 runs to his account.

Kohli surpassed Shikhar Dhawan during his 86-run knock against Australia and became India’s leading run-scorer in the history of the Champions Trophy. Having accumulated 746 runs from 17 matches across four editions of the tournament, Kohli is on the cusp of adding another feather to his already illustrious cap.

Notably, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

