"Virat Kohli will play the faux villain to Jasprit Bumrah's likable nature" - Geoff Lawson on crowd reactions in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Former Australian cricketer Geoff Lawson feels ace batter Virat Kohli will receive mixed reactions but star pacer Jasprit Bumrah may enjoy a more welcome crowd reaction during the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. India and Australia will battle over five Tests in a highly anticipated series, starting in Perth on November 22.

Kohli has been in the thick of things with the Australian crowd since his first tour down under in 2011-12. Meanwhile, Bumrah has played only the last two Test series in Australia, both won by India.

Previewing the upcoming series, Lawson told Mid-Day:

"Virat Kohli will play the faux villain to Jasprit Bumrah's likeable nature. Bumrah has the fast bowlers privilege of [spending] half a life at fine leg which gives him the ideal chance to interact with the crowd, winning smiles and hearts while Kohli will lurk in the infield appealing vociferously, fielding magnificently and engaging verbally with any Australian player so inclined to conversation, and there will be one or two of those."

Geoff Lawson added that the Aussie crowds ultimately prefer a competitor like Kohli even if they treat him as an antagonist.

"Aussie crowds love a competitor like Kohli, they may give him some grief if he plays the antagonist but you can guarantee that if he makes 50s and 100s he will be loudly applauded by the fans. He has shown a liking for Australian conditions ever since his first tour 13 years ago. Bounce and pace suited his two-footed game but the question in 2024 is whether he still has the razor sharpness to best Australia’s attack on their home surfaces. I wouldn't count him out," stated Lawson.

Virat Kohli boasts a terrific Test record in Australia, scoring 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08 with six centuries in 13 outings.

"The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been loaned to the BCCI for a decade" - Geoff Lawson

India have held the Trophy since the 2016/17 series [Credit: Getty]

Geoff Lawson believes Australia will go all out to ensure the Border Gavaskar Trophy returns home for the first time since 2014-15.

Despite defeating India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final last year, Australia have struggled in bilateral Test series between the teams. India have won the last four Test series against Australia, including two down under.

"Pat Cummins may smile a lot but his competitiveness is ingrained and powerful. Having hinted at a never-faltering mindset, some Australian players have been quoted as having unfinished business. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been loaned to the BCCI for a decade, it's time to get it back on the trophy shelves in Jolimont [Cricket Australia's headquarters in Victoria]. Australia may hold the World Test Championship but without a home series win against India, the crown sits unsteadily," said Lawson.

India and Australia also sit at No.1 and 2 on the 2023-25 WTC standings with a comfortable lead over the other seven participating sides.

