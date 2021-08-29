"Virat Kohli will score a hundred somewhere this series"- Brad Hogg

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes Virat Kohli is capable of scoring a century in the remaining two Tests of the ongoing series against England. The Indian captain has had a poor series so far, with just one half-century to his name.

However, he scored that half-century in his last innings and Brad Hogg could see the adjustment he made in his technique to prevent being vulnerable to the ball outside off-stump. Hogg believes Kohli will find a way to get his technique right and will score big soon.

In a video on his YouTube channel, this is what Brad Hogg had to say about Virat Kohli:

"I am predicting that Virat Kohli will score a hundred somewhere along the line. I just think he has realized what difference was there in his technique two years ago from what it is now. I just saw in the final innings that there were slight adjustments in the way he set up. When Virat Kohli gets in right, he doesn't take time to turn it around. So for me, watch out for a big score from Virat Kohli."

Virat Kohli is a captain that England, Australia fear: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg feels there is no reason for anyone to be critical of Virat Kohli's captaincy after just one loss. He still feels Kohli as captain is an imposing figure and causes fear in the minds of the opposition.

Hogg is keen to see how Kohli will lead India to forge a comeback after such a comprehensive loss.

"I think Virat Kohli is a very good skipper. I think he is a skipper that Australia and England fear. He just imposes himself on the opposition. We have had just one loss here so this is where you start asking questions. What sets good leaders apart from mediocre leaders is the way that they come back from adversity. But I know England fear Virat Kohli by the way he imposes himself in the middle," Brad Hogg concluded.

The fourth Test between India and England will be played at The Oval from Thursday.

