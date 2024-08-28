"Virat and Rohit should visit Pakistan before they retire" - Kamran Akmal opens up on massive following for India's stalwarts in the country

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal feels Team India superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should travel to Pakistan and experience the fan following before walking away from the game. While the duo retired from T20Is following India's triumph in the recent T20 World Cup, they will likely be a massive part of the side in the other two formats for the next few years.

Yet, with India playing in Pakistan doubtful during next year's Champions Trophy, Kohli and Rohit could finish their international careers without ever playing a game in the country. However, the former visited Pakistan once during his under-19 days.

In an interview with Times of India, Akmal said:

"Virat and Rohit should visit Pakistan before they retire. These two are stars of world cricket, traveling across the globe to play the game. Every single fan loves them. They have a massive fan base due to their batting and match-winning performances. The fan following they will experience in Pakistan will surpass anything they've seen elsewhere."

India and Pakistan last played in a bilateral series in 2012-13 but that took place in India. We have to go way back to 2005/06 when India last visited Pakistan for an international match.

"When players like Virat, Rohit and Bumrah visit Pakistan, it will evoke unique feelings in every fan"- Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal continued stating his wish to see India's three best match-winners Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah visit Pakistan and thrill fans there. Like the other two, Bumrah has never played an international game in Pakistan.

Virat is a role model for many around the world, Rohit is the World-cup winning captain, and Bumrah is currently the best pacer in the world. When players like Virat, Rohit and Bumrah visit Pakistan, it will evoke unique feelings in every fan. Virat has visited Pakistan during his under-19 days but he wasn't as popular then.

"If Virat visits Pakistan now, he will truly sees his popularity there. He will receive a different kind of support in Pakistan. No cricketer is more popular than Virat in Pakistan. He has a bigger fan-following than any other cricketer in the world. Pakistan fans love Virat, Rohit and Bumrah more than any of their own cricket team players," added Akmal.

Bumrah was the Player of the Tournament in the recent T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, while Kohli was the Player of the Match in the final.

Meanwhile, Rohit joined MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev as the only Indian captains to win a World Cup title.

