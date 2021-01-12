Virender Sehwag jokingly claims he is ready to play for India in final Test against Australia

Virender Sehwag has jokingly claimed that he is available to play for the Indian cricket team if they cannot assemble a playing XI for the final Test against Australia.

Since many Indian players have suffered injuries on the Australian tour, Sehwag hilariously offered his services to India for the Brisbane Test.

Virender Sehwag posted a picture featuring the injury status of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hanuma Vihari on his Instagram account.

The former opener mentioned that he was ready to don the Indian jersey once again if required.

The 14-day quarantine rule will not allow the BCCI to send a replacement player to Australia ahead of the fourth Test, which starts this Friday.

However, Virender Sehwag stated that he would take care of the quarantine restrictions and play for the Indian cricket team. Here's what he wrote as caption:

"Itne sab players injured hain , 11 na ho rahe hon toh Australia jaane ko taiyaar hoon, quarantine dekh lenge @indiancricketteam." (So many Indian cricket team players are injured. If less than 11 players are left, I am ready to tour Australia. I will take care of the quarantine rules.)

Although Sehwag jokingly wrote the statement mentioned above on Instagram, a few supporters expressed their excitement in the comments box.

Fans said they would wake up at 5 AM (start time of the Test match in India) without any alarms to watch Sehwag play.

Advertisement

Virender Sehwag played 11 Test matches Down Under

Virender Sehwag scored two Test hundreds in Australia

Virender Sehwag visited Australia multiple times during his career. He played 11 Tests versus the Aussies Down Under, aggregating 1,031 runs at a brilliant average of 46.86.

The right-handed batsman recorded two centuries and five fifties on the Australian pitches in the game's longest format.

Sehwag has played only one Test in Brisbane, where he scored 45 runs. The fourth IND v AUS Test will begin at the Gabba on January 15.