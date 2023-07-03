Vitality T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 28 of the league?

Day 28 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 saw a total of eight games being played. It was the last day of the league stages of the competition.

There were four North Group fixtures. Nottinghamshire beat Leicestershire by four runs in a close-fought contest. In Derby, hosts Derbyshire suffered a loss against Worcestershire. In Manchester, hosts Lancashire defeated Northamptonshire by six wickets and Warwickshire beat Durham by eight runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

In the South Group, Middlesex beat Glamorgan in Cardiff by 49 runs. Essex beat hosts Surrey by three wickets in a thriller of a contest. A solid all-round effort saw Hampshire beat Gloucestershire by eight wickets to qualify for the knockout stages of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. Somerset beat Kent in Taunton by 15 runs in the last South Group fixture on Sunday.

Here's a look at how the international stars fared on day 28 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023:

Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire) – 26 (13)

Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire) – 23 (20)

Imad Wasim (Nottinghamshire) – 8 (14) & 2/24 (4)

Shaheen Afridi (Nottinghamshire) – 0 (1) & 2/26 (4)

Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire) – 0/47 (4)

Peter Handscomb (Leicestershire) – 0 (1)

Wiaan Mulder (Leicestershire) – 83* (50)

Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire) – 11 (11)

Mitchell Santner (Worcestershire) – 64 (46) & 1/28 (4)

Usama Mir (Worcestershire) – 3/38 (4)

Haider Ali (Derbyshire) – 5 (4)

Zaman Khan (Derbyshire) – 0 (1) & 2/29 (4)

John Simpson (Middlesex) – 21 (15)

Colin Ingram (Glamorgan) – 13 (12)

Timm van der Gugten (Glamorgan) – 0 (1) & 1/49 (4)

Ruaidhri Smith (Glamorgan) – 1 (2) & 2/47 (4)

Will Jacks (Surrey) – 23 (13) & 0/9 (1)

Jason Roy (Surrey) – 28 (24)

Sam Curran (Surrey) – 3 (7) & 1/45 (4)

Sunil Narine (Surrey) – 78* (37) & 1/42 (4)

Jamie Overton (Surrey) – 23 (17)

Tom Curran (Surrey) – 12 (10)

Chris Jordan (Surrey) – 1* (1) & 1/23 (4)

Sean Abbott (Surrey) – 1/47 (4)

Daniel Lawrence (Essex) – 58 (33)

Daniel Sams (Essex) – 6 (3) & 1/44 (4)

Simon Harmer (Essex) – 3 (3) & 1/23 (2)

Shane Snater (Essex) – 3* (3) & 1/13 (2)

Chris Lynn (Northamptonshire) – 35 (25)

David Willey (Northamptonshire) – 10 (11) & 1/23 (3)

Andrew Tye (Northamptonshire) – 1 (3) & 0/23 (4)

Philip Salt (Lancashire) – 74* (51)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) – 11 (11)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire) – 11 (15) & 1/22 (2)

Daryl Mitchell (Lancashire) – 17 (12) & 1/21 (3)

Dane Vilas (Lancashire) – 10* (9)

Luke Wood (Lancashire) – 3/17 (4)

Glenn Maxwell (Warwickshire) – 10 (9) & 0/9 (1)

Dominic Drakes (Warwickshire) – 0 (1) & 2/34 (4)

Alex Lees (Durham) – 5 (9)

Ashton Turner (Durham) – 6 (11) & 3/20 (4)

Brydon Carse (Durham) – 8 (8)

James Bracey (Gloucestershire) – 9 (10)

Zafar Gohar (Gloucestershire) – 4 (8) & 1/30 (4)

David Payne (Gloucestershire) – 7 (7) & 0/23 (3)

Ben McDermott (Hampshire) – 7 (9)

James Vince (Hampshire) – 55* (43)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire) – 1/20 (4)

Nathan Ellis (Hampshire) - 1/22 (4)

Tom Banton (Somerset) – 4 (7)

Lewis Gregory (Somerset) – 37* (19) & 2/33 (4)

Craig Overton (Somerset) 13 (6) & 0/46 (4)

Josh Davey (Somerset) – 12* (5) & 1/24 (2)

Matt Henry (Somerset) – 2/40 (2)

Ish Sodhi (Somerset) – 1/31 (4)

Sam Billings (Kent) – 36 (21)

George Linde (Kent) – 4 (5) & 2/25 (4)

Grant Stewart (Kent) – 18* (11) & 4/48 (4)

