Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kent vs Middlesex, Match 38

Somerset won the 35th match of Vitality T20 Blast 2024 against Hampshire by 63 runs. In the 34th match, Leicestershire defeated Worcestershire by four runs.

Lancashire, meanwhile, chased down the 154-run target against Nottinghamshire in 18.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

In the 36th game, Sussex defeated Gloucestershire by 48 runs after posting 208 runs for the loss of six wickets. Yorkshire, meanwhile, beat Derbyshire by nine wickets. Middlesex won the 38th match against Kent by four wickets after chasing down 174 runs in 19.2 overs.

Lancashire are still in first place in the North Group and have won four out of five games. They have a net run rate (NRR) of 1.794. Yorkshire have moved to second position from third with an NRR of 0.939. They have won three out of four matches. Northamptonshire have slipped to third place from second and have three wins to their name in four matches.

Leicestershire have jumped to fourth place from eighth, having won and lost two matches each. Derbyshire have moved to fifth position from fourth and have two wins to their name in five outings. Warwickshire have slipped to sixth place from fifth and have won two out of four games.

Worcestershire have moved to seventh position from sixth and have registered two wins in five games. Durham have slipped to eighth place from seventh and have won and lost two games each. Nottinghamshire are still in ninth position, having lost all five matches.

Sussex have jumped to first place in the South Group and have won three of their four matches. Surrey have slipped to the second position from the first, winning three out of four games. Kent have moved to third place from second, having won and lost two matches apiece.

Glamorgan have jumped to the fourth position from fifth and have registered two wins in four games. Somerset have moved to fifth place from eighth and have won two out of four matches. Essex are still in sixth position with two wins in four matches.

Hampshire have slipped to seventh place from third and have won two out of four games. Gloucestershire have moved to eighth position from seventh, having managed just one win in four games. Middlesex are still ninth and have won one out of four matches.

Leicestershire edged out Worcestershire by four runs in a thrilling encounter

Hampshire won the toss and decided to field against Somerset in the 35th match. Tom Abell and Sean Dickson scored half-centuries and helped Somerset post 241 runs for the loss of five wickets. In reply, Hampshire were bundled out for 178 runs and lost the match by 63 runs.

Worcestershire elected to bowl in the 34th match against Leicestershire and posted 176 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Rishi Patel made 48 runs off 42 deliveries. Leicestershire managed 172 runs for the loss of six wickets in reply and lost the match by a mere margin of four runs.

Keaton Jennings scored 64 runs off 49 deliveries for Lancashire and helped the team reach the 154-run target in 18.3 overs against Nottinghamshire with six wickets in hand.

Sussex posted 208 runs for the loss of six wickets against Gloucestershire. Daniel Hughes smashed 65 runs off 35 deliveries. In reply, Gloucestershire scored 160 runs for the loss of eight wickets and lost the match by 48 runs.

Yorkshire chased down 180 runs against Derbyshire in 18.1 overs with nine wickets in hand. Adam Lyth smashed 84 runs off 51 deliveries, while Dawid Malan scored 79 runs off 48 deliveries for Yorkshire.

Middlesex defeated Kent by four wickets in the 38th match after chasing down 174 runs in 19.2 overs. Ryan Higgins was the highest scorer for Middlesex, scoring 44 runs off 29 deliveries.

