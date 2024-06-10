Vitality T20 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kent vs Middlesex match (Updated) ft. Tom Abell and Ben Green

Sussex defeated Gloucestershire by 48 runs in the South Group of T20 Blast and Somerset secured a 63-run win against Hampshire on Sunday, June 9. Meanwhile, Leicestershire bagged a four-run thrilling win against Worcestershire.

On the other hand, Lancashire registered a six-wicket win over Nottinghamshire while Yorkshire racked up a nine-wicket win. Meanwhile, Middlesex bagged a four-wicket win over Kent.

Moving into the details, Sussex batted first and posted a daunting total of 208/6 in 20 overs. Daniel Hughes (65) and James Coles (54) were the star batters. In reply, Gloucestershire could rack up only 160/8 in 20 overs. Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Tymal Mills scalped two wickets apiece.

In the other game, Somerset secured a dominating total of 241/5, thanks to Tom Abell's 96* runs while Sean Dickson scored 65 runs. In response, Hampshire got bundled out for 178 runs in 19.3 overs. Ben Green scalped a beautiful fifer to turn the game upside down.

Trending

Shifting to the other game, Leicestershire batted first and posted a good-looking total of 176/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Rishi Patel's 58 runs. In reply, Worcestershire could post only 172/6 in 20 overs. Scott Currie and Rehan Ahmed scalped two wickets apiece.

Delving into the details of the other encounter, Nottinghamshire notched up a total of 153/8 in 20 overs. In the chase, Lancashire finished off the game in 18.3 overs with six wickets in hand. Captain Keaton Jenning was the standout batter, scoring 64 runs.

Moving forward, Derbyshire secured 179/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of Aneurin Donald's 84 runs. In response, Yorkshire sealed the deal in 18.1 overs with nine wickets in hand. Adam Lyth (84) and Dawid Malan (79*) were the top batters.

In the last game of the day, Kent batted first and posted a total of 173/8 in 20 overs. Daniel Bell-Drummond scored 60 runs in 38 balls. In reply, Middlesex crossed the winning line with four balls remaining. Ryan Higgins (44) and Stephen Eskinazi (40) played vital knocks.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing T20 Blast 2024 season.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Rank Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 JL Smith (SUR) 4 4 0 211 87 52.75 101 208.91 0 2 0 10 19 2 DP Hughes (SUSS) 4 4 0 177 65 44.25 107 165.42 0 2 0 27 5 3 TB Abell (SOM) 4 4 1 167 96* 55.66 105 159.04 0 2 0 17 5 4 LWP Wells (LANCS) 5 5 1 160 66 40 99 161.61 0 1 0 15 10 5 SW Billings (KENT) 4 4 0 159 106 39.75 102 155.88 1 0 1 17 3 6 DJ Malan (YORKS) 4 4 1 153 79* 51 110 139.09 0 1 0 17 4 7 A Lyth (YORKS) 3 3 1 152 84 76 99 153.53 0 2 0 19 4 8 CA Ingram (GLAM) 4 4 0 151 52 37.75 100 151 0 2 0 18 5 9 JM Coles (SUSS) 4 4 1 147 69* 49 97 151.54 0 2 0 17 1 10 DJ Bell-Drummond (KENT) 4 4 0 143 60 35.75 94 152.12 0 1 0 16 4

Jamie Smith scored 211 runs from four innings to continue his pole position in the run-scoring charts. Daniel Hughes moved up from the 13th to the second rank with 177 runs. Meanwhile, Tom Abell rocketed from the 54th to the third position, scoring 167 runs.

Luke Wells (160) slid from the second to the fourth rank. Sam Billings (159) descended from the fourth to the fifth rank. Dawid Malan ascended from the 51st to the sixth position, scoring 153 runs.

Adam Lyth rocketed from the 58th to the seventh position, accumulating 152 runs. Colin Ingram (151) slipped from the third to the eighth position. James Coles (147) moved up from the 32nd to the ninth rank while Daniel Bell-Drummond climbed up from the 42nd to the 10th position.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Rank Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 BGF Green (SOM) 4 4 81 13.3 0 129 11 5/29 11.72 9.55 7.36 1 1 2 MS Crane (GLAM) 4 4 90 15 0 108 10 4/25 10.8 7.2 9 1 0 3 TS Mills (SUSS) 4 4 96 16 0 120 10 4/25 12 7.5 9.6 2 0 4 PR Brown (DERBS) 5 5 107 17.5 0 161 10 3/17 16.1 9.02 10.7 0 0 5 TK Curran (SUR) 4 3 64 10.4 0 80 9 3/16 8.88 7.5 7.11 0 0 6 DA Payne (GLOUC) 4 4 96 16 1 91 9 4/24 10.11 5.68 10.66 1 0 7 Hasan Ali (BEARS) 4 4 79 13.1 0 124 9 3/20 13.77 9.41 8.77 0 0 8 OP Stone (NOTTS) 5 5 108 18 0 174 9 3/30 19.33 9.66 12 0 0 9 CJ Green (LANCS) 5 5 100 16.4 0 100 8 4/12 12.5 6 12.5 1 0 10 LBK Hollman (MIDDX) 4 4 96 16 0 124 8 3/27 15.5 7.75 12 0 0

Ben Green rocketed from the 21st to the pole position, picking up 11 wickets. Mason Crane slid from the top to the second rank with 10 scalps at 10.8. Tymal Mills climbed up from the sixth to the third spot with 10 scalps at 12.

Pat Brown slid from the second to the fourth rank with 10 scalps at 16.1. Tom Curran descended from the third to the fifth rank with nine wickets at 8.88. David Payne (9) descended from the fifth to the sixth position at 10.11.

Hasan Ali (9) glided down from the fourth to the seventh rank at 13.77. Olly Stone (9) slipped one spot to the eighth rank at 19.33. Chris Green (8) ascended from the 17th to the ninth rank at 12.5 while Luke Hollman (8) moved up from the 24th to the 10th rank at 15.5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback