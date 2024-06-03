Vitality T20 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Surrey vs Somerset (Updated) ft. Ravi Bopara and Tymal Mills

On Saturday, June 2, the Vitality T20 Blast 2024 saw two matches in the North Group and four in the South Group. In the North Group, Lancashire secured a commanding 57-run win over Derbyshire, bowling them out for 122 while defending a 179-run total.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire successfully defended 186 runs against Northamptonshire to win the game by 29 runs.

In the South Group, Hampshire emerged victorious over Kent, triumphing by three wickets in a closely contested encounter. Essex displayed their batting prowess as they hammered Middlesex, sealing a four-wicket win.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan defeated Sussex by 25 runs while Somerset faced disappointment, losing to Surrey by a 57-run margin.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 JL Smith (SUR) 3 3 0 193 87 64.33 93 207.52 0 2 0 10 17 2 RS Bopara (NHNTS) 3 3 2 110 56* 110 76 144.73 0 1 0 7 6 3 D Elgar (ESSEX) 3 3 0 109 77 36.33 74 147.29 0 1 1 11 4 4 MS Pepper (ESSEX) 3 3 0 108 101 36 51 211.76 1 0 1 11 6 5 JM Cox (ESSEX) 3 3 0 100 48 33.33 58 172.41 0 0 0 9 6 6 RM Yates (BEARS) 2 2 0 97 68 48.5 71 136.61 0 1 0 9 4 7 PSP Handscomb (LEICS) 2 2 2 91 75* 0 66 137.87 0 1 0 9 1 8 CA Ingram (GLAM) 2 2 0 89 50 44.5 63 141.26 0 1 0 9 3 9 Shan Masood (YORKS) 3 3 1 88 45 44 57 154.38 0 0 0 11 2 10 LWP Wells (LANCS) 3 3 1 88 49* 44 60 146.66 0 0 0 9 5

Jamie Smith continues to dominate the most runs leaderboard with 193 runs in three matches at an excellent strike rate of 207.52. He has scored two fifties so far, including an 87-run knock in the previous game.

Ravi Bopara jumped to the second position with 110 runs to his name. He scalped four wickets and also scored a 35-run knock in his last match, featuring two fours and two sixes.

Dean Elgar moved from the eighth to the third position, having scored 109 runs in three matches at an average of 36.33.

Michael Pepper of Essex became the first player to score a century in the 2024 edition of the Vitality T20 Blast. He hammered 101 runs in the previous encounter, comprising 10 fours and six sixes.

Another Essex batter, Jordan Cox ascended from seventh to the fifth spot, following his 22-run knock in the last match against Middlesex.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 TS Mills (SUSS) 2 2 48 8 0 58 8 45407 7.25 7.25 6 2 0 2 MD Taylor (GLOUC) 2 2 48 8 0 54 7 45404 7.71 6.75 6.85 1 0 3 PR Brown (DERBS) 3 3 72 12 0 111 7 3/33 15.85 9.25 10.28 0 0 4 ZJ Chappell (DERBS) 3 3 72 12 0 115 7 3/38 16.42 9.58 10.28 0 0 5 TK Curran (SUR) 3 2 40 6.4 0 48 6 45367 8 7.2 6.66 0 0 6 CJ Green (LANCS) 3 3 52 8.4 0 53 6 45394 8.83 6.11 8.66 1 0 7 GLS Scrimshaw (NHNTS) 3 3 56 9.2 0 90 6 45367 15 9.64 9.33 0 0 8 Hasan Ali (BEARS) 2 2 37 6.1 0 42 5 45371 8.4 6.81 7.4 0 0 9 MW Parkinson (KENT) 2 2 48 8 0 46 5 45407 9.2 5.75 9.6 1 0 10 DA Payne (GLOUC) 2 2 48 8 1 53 5 45406 10.6 6.62 9.6 1 0

Tymal Mills of Sussex secured the top position in the wicket-taking charts. He has bagged two four-wicket hauls in the previous two games at an impressive economy of 7.25.

Matthew Taylor has scalped seven wickets in two matches, including one four-fer. He has bowled economically and maintained an excellent strike rate of 6.85.

Derbyshire’s Pat Brown picked up two wickets in the previous game against Lancashire and jumped from the fifth to the third spot in the leaderboard with seven wickets.

Zak Chappel of Derbyshire has also taken seven wickets in three matches. He has a slightly lower average of 9.58 compared to Brown’s 9.25.

Tom Curran, Chris Green, and George Scrimshaw have claimed six wickets each. Hasan Ali, Matt Parkinson, and David Payne are also ranked in the top 10 with five wickets in their tally.

