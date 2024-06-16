Vitality T20 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Surrey vs Sussex (Updated) ft. Jamie Smith and Ben Green

The 51st match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2024 did not produce a result as the game between Nottinghamshire and Durham was abandoned due to rain just after five overs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. However, the second game of the day saw Sussex take on Surrey, with the latter winning by 54 runs.

Put into bat first by Sussex, Surrey got off to a decent start as Dominic Sibley scored 24 off 17 deliveries, smashing five fours at a strike rate of 141.18. Laurie Evans, batting at No. 3, scored 41 off just 24 balls at a strike rate of 170.83 while wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith top-scored for the brown caps with a quickfire 45 off 22 deliveries. Striking at an impressive 204.55, Smith’s innings was laced with four towering maximums and a solitary boundary.

Trending

Other notable contributions came from Rory Burns and Tom Curran, who provided late impetus with an 18-ball 22 and a 13-ball 24, respectively. Both the England internationals collectively scored four boundaries and two sixes. Some late big hits took Surrey to a respectable 184-8 in 20 overs. Danny Lamb was the highest wicket-taker for Sussex with three scalps, while Ollie Robinson played the supporting act with his 2/25.

In response, Sussex never got going with the bat. Opener Harrison David Ward and James Cole departed for silver ducks. Daniel Hughes looked good for his 10-ball 17, but his stay was short-lived as Sean Abbot got the better of him. What followed next was a complete batting collapse as the Sharks were seven wickets down in the first 11 overs of their chase.

In the end, the batting collapse proved to be a bit much for Sussex as they failed to recuperate and lost the game by 54 runs. Tom Curran took 3/39 in his four overs while Spencer Johnson, Gus Atkinson, and Daniel Lawrence took two wickets each for Surrey.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Rank Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Ben Green (SOM) 6 6 99 16.3 0 157 14 5/29 11.21 9.51 7.07 1 1 2 Tom Curran (SUR) 6 6 112 18.4 0 148 13 3/16 11.38 7.92 8.61 0 0 3 Tymal Mills (SUSS) 6 5 144 24 0 166 13 4/25 12.76 6.91 11.07 2 0 4 David Payne (GLOUC) 5 5 120 20 1 128 12 4/24 10.66 6.4 10 1 0 5 Patrick Brown (DBS) 6 6 131 21.5 0 200 11 3/17 18.18 9.16 11.9 0 0 6 Matt Taylor (GLOUC) 5 5 90 15 0 103 10 4/22 10.3 6.86 9 1 0 7 Mason Crane (GLAM) 4 4 90 15 0 108 10 4/25 10.8 7.2 9 1 0 8 Riley Meredith (SOM) 4 4 108 18 0 113 10 4/12 11.3 6.27 10.8 1 0 9 Jacob Benedict Lintott (WARKS) 5 5 96 16 0 119 10 3/15 11.9 7.43 9.6 0 0 10 Hasan Ali (BEARS) 6 6 97 16.1 0 153 10 3/20 15.3 9.46 9.7 0 0

Playing for Somerset, Ben Green leads the wicket-taking charts with 14 scalps from six matches. The Somerset bowler has claimed his wickets at an astonishing average of 11.21 and an economy rate of 9.51. Tom Curran occupies the second spot with 13 wickets at an 11.38 average and a 7.92 economy.

Tymal Mills takes the third spot with 13 wickets, while Gloucestershire bowler David Payne is fourth on the list with 12 wickets. Meanwhile, Patrick Brown rounds off the top five with his 11 wickets. Matt Taylor and Mason Crane occupy the sixth and seventh spots with 10 wickets each.

Riley Meredith, Jacob Lintott, and Hasan Ali have picked up 10 wickets each in the tournament so far, rounding off the eighth, ninth, and tenth positions, respectively.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Rank Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 0s 1 Jamie Smith (SUR) 6 6 - 276 87 46 131 210.69 0 2 13 24 0 2 Daniel Hughes (SUS) 6 6 - 241 65 40.17 135 178.52 0 2 36 9 0 3 Rishi Patel (LEIC) 6 6 - 217 48 36.17 161 134.78 0 0 26 7 0 4 Michael-Kyle Pepper (ESS) 6 6 - 213 101 35.5 103 206.8 1 1 21 12 1 5 Dean Elgar (ESS) 6 6 - 205 77 34.17 141 145.39 0 2 21 6 1 6 Luke Wells (LANCS) 6 6 1 195 66 39 117 166.67 0 1 18 12 0 7 Matthew Breetzke (NOR) 5 5 1 191 94 47.75 122 156.56 0 2 18 10 0 8 Dawid Malan (YORKS) 5 5 1 191 79 47.75 137 139.42 0 1 20 6 0 9 Ollie Pope (SUR) 6 6 1 190 99 38 142 133.8 0 1 18 4 2 10 Max Holden (MDX) 7 7 2 176 85 35.2 108 162.96 0 1 19 6 0

Surrey opener Jamie Smith tops the run-scoring charts with 276 runs in six innings. The hard-hitting wicketkeeper batter has scored his runs at an excellent average of 46 and a strike rate of 210.69. Smith is closely followed by Daniel Hughes, who has amassed 241 runs in six innings at a stellar average of 40.17 and a strike rate of 178.52.

In third place is Leicestershire dasher Rishi Patel with 217 runs from six matches and a 36.17 average. Michael Pepper of Essex is in fourth place with 213 runs and an impressive SR of 206.8. Pepper’s Essex teammate Dean Elgar occupies the fifth spot with 195 runs from six games.

Luke Wells, Matthew Breetzke, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, and Max Holden round off the top 10 run-getters list with totals of 195,191,191,190, and 176 runs, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback