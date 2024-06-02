Vitality T20 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire (Updated) ft. Wayne Madsen and Hasan Ali

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, the Vitality T20 Blast featured a double header in the North Group. Leicestershire faced Derbyshire, while Warwickshire took on Nottinghamshire.

Leicestershire batted first, setting a challenging target of 177 runs while losing six wickets. Peter Handscomb's 75 was supported by contributions from Rehan Ahmed (36) and Louis Kimber (21). Zak Chappell, Patrick Brown and Derbyshire captain Samit Patel took two wickets each.

Derbyshire struggled initially, losing three wickets in the powerplay, but Wayne Madsen (43) and Patel (64) helped them chase down the target in 19.1 overs.

On the other hand, Warwickshire chose to bat first and were bowled out for 149 runs, with Robert Yates scoring 68. The rest of the batters failed to cross the 20-run mark. Olly Stone was Nottinghamshire's main bowler, scalping three wickets. Luke Fletcher took two, and Ben Lister, Matthew Montgomery and Lyndon James took one each.

Joe Clarke and Alex Hales stitched a 54-run opening stand for Nottinghamshire, followed by Montgomery's 33-run knock. However, the rest of the team scored in single digits and were eventually bowled out for 127 runs in 19.2 overs.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 JL Smith (SUR) 2 2 0 106 76 53 55 192.72 0 1 0 3 10 2 RM Yates (BEARS) 2 2 0 97 68 48.5 71 136.61 0 1 0 9 4 3 PSP Handscomb (LEICS) 2 2 2 91 75* 0 66 137.87 0 1 0 9 1 4 LWP Wells (LANCS) 2 2 1 83 49* 83 51 162.74 0 0 0 9 5 5 WL Madsen (DERBS) 2 2 0 80 43 40 68 117.64 0 0 0 8 0 6 DJ Willey (NHNTS) 2 2 0 80 79 40 38 210.52 0 1 0 7 7 7 JM Cox (ESSEX) 2 2 0 78 48 39 50 156 0 0 0 7 4 8 D Elgar (ESSEX) 2 2 0 77 77 38.5 53 145.28 0 1 1 8 2 9 JM Clarke (NOTTS) 2 2 0 76 48 38 48 158.33 0 0 0 10 3 10 RS Bopara (NHNTS) 2 2 2 75 56* 0 55 136.36 0 1 0 5 4

Surrey’s Jamie Smith continues to lead the run-scoring charts, with 106 runs in two games. He has scored one fifty and averages 53.00.

Robert Yates of Warwickshire moved from 51st position to second after scoring a 48-ball 68-run knock, comprising eight boundaries, against Nottinghamshire in the previous game.

Peter Handscomb jumped from 82nd to the third position in the most runs leaderboard, following his 75-run innings against Derbyshire on Saturday.

Luke Wells of Lancashire is ranked fourth, having scored 83 runs in two matches at an impressive strike rate of 162.74.

Derbyshire’s Wayne Madsen climbed from 39th to fifth position after smashing 43 runs in the last game against Leicestershire.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MD Taylor (GLOUC) 2 2 48 8 0 54 7 44652 7.71 6.75 6.85 1 0 2 Hasan Ali (BEARS) 2 2 37 6.1 0 42 5 43891 8.4 6.81 7.4 0 0 3 DA Payne (GLOUC) 2 2 48 8 1 53 5 45383 10.6 6.62 9.6 1 0 4 GLS Scrimshaw (NHNTS) 2 2 32 5.2 0 54 5 42430 10.8 10.12 6.4 0 0 5 PR Brown (DERBS) 2 2 48 8 0 74 5 12114 14.8 9.25 9.6 0 0 6 TS Mills (SUSS) 1 1 24 4 0 25 4 45748 6.25 6.25 6 1 0 7 MW Parkinson (KENT) 1 1 24 4 0 25 4 45748 6.25 6.25 6 1 0 8 DR Mousley (BEARS) 2 2 38 6.2 0 40 4 44621 10 6.31 9.5 0 0 9 DR Briggs (BEARS) 2 2 48 8 1 42 4 42401 10.5 5.25 12 0 0 10 TH Aspinwall (LANCS) 2 2 45 7.3 0 50 4 43191 12.5 6.66 11.25 1 0

Gloucestershire’s Matthew Taylor has scalped seven wickets in two games, including a four-wicket haul. He has an excellent strike rate of 6.85 and a notable economy of 6.75.

Warwickshire’s Hasan Ali ascended from 10th to second spot after taking two wickets against Nottinghamshire. He has an average of 8.40.

David Payne, the medium pacer from Gloucestershire, has moved to third place with five wickets at an average of 10.60. George Scrimshaw of Northamptonshire, also with five wickets, is just below Payne, averaging 10.80.

Meanwhile, Pat Brown of Derbyshire claimed two wickets in the last game, climbing 11 positions to secure the fifth spot on the most wickets leaderboard.

