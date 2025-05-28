Vitality T20 Blast 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

One of the most celebrated T20 tournaments, T20 Blast 2025, is set to kick off on May 29. The 18-team competition will witness a total of 133 games played across multiple venues in England until September 13.

Here's how the 18 teams are slotted in different groups:

North Group: Derbyshire, Durham, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, and Yorkshire

South Group: Essex, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Kent, Middlesex, Somerset, Surrey, and Sussex

The competition will see experienced as well as talented youngsters from England proving their merit in the shortest format. To name a few, players like Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, and Alex Hales will be key members for their respective sides.

Notably, D'Arcy Short, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kane Williamson, and Dewald Brevis are some of the international stars taking part in the competition.

The tournament is played in a double round-robin format, where each team will play eight games each in the league stage. Then, the top four teams from both groups will play the quarterfinals. Like last year, Edgbaston will serve as host to the Finals Day.

In the last edition, Sussex, Gloucestershire, Somerset, and Surrey qualified for the semifinals. In the final, the Jack Taylor-led Gloucestershire side bundled out Somerset for 124 and then sealed the chase by eight wickets to win the title.

Sussex's Daniel Hughes was the top scorer with 596 runs, while Gloucestershire's David Payne finished as the most successful bowler with 33 scalps.

Vitality T20 Blast 2025 telecast channel list

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the T20 Blast for Indian viewers. Meanwhile, English viewers can enjoy the live action on the Sky Sports channel on their television sets.

Vitality T20 Blast 2025 Live Streaming Details

The live-streaming of the tournament will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. Moreover, the Indian fans can also watch the tournament on the FanCode app and website.

Kayo Sports and Sky Sports will live-stream the games on their website and apps for the fans in England.

