Batting first, Australia managed to reach a formidable total of 208/3 in the first T20I against India at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23. The two teams faced off in a high-octane 2023 ODI World Cup final on Sunday and are now back on the field for a T20 game.

Australia had to bat first in the contest after their skipper, Matthew Wade, lost the toss. Their openers Steven Smith and Matthew Short began aggressively with a couple of boundaries against pacer Prasifh Krishna. This prompted Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav to summon spinners Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi early in the innings.

The move worked as Bishnoi dismissed Short in the fifth over to give India their first breakthrough. Josh Inglis came in at No. 3 and played a scintillating knock to power Australia to a massive total. He was aggressive from the outset and injected momentum into the innings.

Steve Smith (52) and Josh Inglis stitched together a 130-run partnership for the second wicket and laid down a great platform for their side. Inglis reached his maiden international century with a boundary in the 17th over. Tim David (19*) provided the finishing touches with a blazing cameo in the end to push Australia's total above 200.

Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi endured tough outings with the ball as they conceded 50 and 54 runs in their four-over spells. Mukesh Kumar impressed with a couple of yorkers in the death overs.

Fans react after Josh Inglis's ton powers Australia to a massive total in 1st T20I against India

Fans on social media enjoyed the action that unfolded during the first innings of the 1st T20I between the two nations on Thursday evening. They expressed their reactions by compiling some hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Do you think India can win the match by chasing the daunting target and get off to a winning start in the 5-match series? Let us know your views in the comments section.