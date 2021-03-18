"It's important that the experienced hands understand the conditions" - VVS Laxman heaps praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar 

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman credited India's clinical bowling for their win in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series against England. Though India won the 2nd match to square the series, England roared back to form in the third to take a 2-1 lead.

Laxman, while talking of the 2nd T20I, was of the opinion that Bhuvneshwar Kumar set a precedent for others to follow in the match. In just the second game since his comeback, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled his full quota of 4 overs and conceded just 28 runs. The 31-year-old also picked up the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler in the first over.

VVS Laxman seemed mighty impressed with Kumar making full use of his experience and termed his execution of the skills 'exemplary'.

"The genesis for their commanding win in the second T20I lay in a clinical bowling performance. After Virat Kohli won a significant toss, Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone. He dismissed Jos Buttler in the first over, and when he realised there was no swing on offer, he brought his variations into the play with the new ball itself. It's important that the experienced hands understand the conditions and the requirements at the earliest so that the message percolates through the ranks. That's where Bhuvi was as exemplary as in the execution of his skills," VVS Laxman wrote in his column for the Times of India.

VVS Laxman thinks Hardik Pandya changes the dynamics of the side when he bowls

India v England - 1st T20 International

There is no denying the fact that the Indian team looks even better and well balanced when Hardik Pandya is fit to bowl. VVS Laxman praised Virat Kohli for making the best use of the all-rounder in the 2nd T20I.

VVS Laxman also applauded other bowlers for executing their plans to perfection and restricting England to a below-par total of 164.

"The bowling performance was excellent on a tacky surface in the first half. Washington Sundar continued to use his height and intelligence to good effect, Yuzvendra Chahal asked difficult questions of Jason Roy with his outside-off line and Shardul Thakur was outstanding at the death as India choked England in the last five overs. Most encouraging was Hardik Pandya playing as the fifth bowling option, a rarity in recent times. Virat used him superbly. Hardik the all-rounder changes the dynamic of the Indian set-up, as was evident on Sunday night," VVS Laxman added.

With England leading 2-1, the two sides will meet in the fourth T20I of the series on Thursday, March 18,