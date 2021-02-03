Shubman Gill will become the most talked-about cricketer: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes Shubman Gill will have a bright future for India following his impressive debut Test series against Australia.

VVS Laxman feels Shubman Gill will make a name for himself not just in Test cricket, but in all the three formats of the game.

Shubman Gill had a Test debut series to remember, as he announced himself on the big stage with 259 runs in six innings. His average of 51.80 was the third best of all batsmen who played three or more Tests in the series.

Speaking to Sports Today, VVS Laxman said Shubman Gill is destined for big things in the future.

“I think he will be the most-talked-about cricketer, not only in Test match cricket but in all three formats. The reason I say that is he didn’t get it easy.”

Shubman Gill first broke onto the scene during India’s victorious U-19 World Cup campaign in 2018, where he finished as the player of the series.

The youngster has bided his time since, and VVS Laxman feels Gill’s ability to be patient and wait for his chance holds him in good stead.

“I felt the kind of talent and the performances he has shown in various levels whether it’s in the IPL, whether it’s India A or first-class cricket for Punjab, I think he has been very consistent. I think he waited patiently for his opportunity while some of his colleagues got ahead of him.”

VVS Laxman in awe of Shubman Gill’s ability

Shubman Gill is set to keep his side against England

Despite not starting the tour as India’s first-choice opener, Shubman Gill fought his way and ended the series as India’s highest-scoring opener.

The youngster's aggression at the top proved to be a big plus for India. VVS Laxman praised him for not getting intimidated by the Australian pacers.

“What I really enjoyed was he was ready for the big occasion. And opening in Australia against a very good fast-bowling attack in the form of Hazlewood, Starc and Cummins is never easy but to do that in this fashion after India were bowled out for 36 and the aggression and technique he showed.”

The highlight of Shubman Gill’s series was arguably the 91 he made in Brisbane. His counter-attacking knock stirred hopes of an unlikely victory on Day 5.

VVS Laxman was impressed by Gill’s temperament, predicting he will be an integral part of India’s setup in the coming years.

Although Shubman Gill has played just three ODIs for India so far, VVS Laxman backed the young opener to shine in white-ball cricket as well.

“The killer instinct he showed by backing his ability without comprising his ability and flamboyance speaks volumes of the work he has put in I saw the preparation in the way he batted, not necessarily because of the way he batted. I feel he is someone who India will rely on in winning a lot of matches in all 3 formats.”