VVS Laxman likely to coach Indian team during home T20I series against Australia after 2023 ODI World Cup - Reports 

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman, is likely to take charge of Team India for the five-match T20I series against Australia scheduled right after the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. The series is slated to begin on November 23 in Vishakapatnam and marks the third white-ball bilateral series between the two sides in the subcontinent.

According to a report by PTI, Rahul Dravid's potential absence from the T20I series against Australia is based on two reasons. Firstly, the former India captain's contract as head coach of the team comes to an end with the conclusion of the World Cup. As the reigning coach, he is well within his rights to re-apply, and his case might prove to be stronger, or even undisputable, if India go on to win the World Cup.

However, the task of coaching a national side has proven to be arduous in recent times, especially due to the non-negotiable pressure and scheduling that comes with it. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, who are highly likely to welcome Rahul Dravid with open arms to be part of their coaching staff, is a viable option as well. He has worked with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the past after his stint as a player came to an end.

Furthermore, the head coach as well as the top players have had a hectic time over the past few months. They have played non-stop cricket, beginning with the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka. As a result, it is only natural that the top figures might be given a well-earned break while the fringe players begin the road to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

VVS Laxman has often stepped in for Rahul Dravid in the recent past

Should Rahul Dravid not opt to re-apply for the post of head coach after his current deal comes to an end, then VVS Laxman might be the favorite to take over among other applicants for the role. The former batter is progressing in the same route as Dravid did a couple of years ago - being in charge of the NCA and managing the senior side on an interim basis.

A BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity:

"VVS Laxman has always been in charge when Rahul has taken a break and same thing is likely to continue for the series just after the World Cup."

Laxman took charge of the Indian side not so long ago. He was the head coach for the three-match T20I series against Ireland as well as during the Men in Blue's gold-medal-winning Asian Games 2023 campaign.