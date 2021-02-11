VVS Laxman picks two areas Team India need to address before T20 World Cup

VVS Laxman has picked two areas Team India need to work on in their quest for the 2021 T20 World Cup trophy.

The Indian team has failed to win the World Cup in the shortest format of the game since their triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The Men in Blue are also looking for their first limited-overs title on the global stage under Virat Kohli's leadership.

In the recent edition of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, VVS Laxman highlighted a couple of key areas the Indian team need to address before they embark on the journey to win their second T20 World Cup.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Team India need to identify a player who can play the finisher's role along with Hardik Pandya.

"As far as T20 World Cup is concerned, the balance of the squad is very very important. There are two areas where India really require firepower. Number one is the finisher. We depend overly on Hardik Pandya. Apart from Hardik Pandya, I don't see anyone else who can play that finisher's role," said VVS Laxman.

While observing that KL Rahul has primarily played as an opener in T20Is, VVS Laxman suggested Rishabh Pant as one of the possible options the Indian team could try.

"Yes, there is KL Rahul, he is getting an opportunity but in T20s it is more top of the order. So, will they draft in Rishabh Pant who is a left-hand batsman and can play the big shots and finish off the innings well with Hardik Pandya," added the 46-year-old.

The Indian team tried Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey in the middle-order during the T20I series against Australia but none of them could set the world on fire.

Advertisement

It would be interesting to see if Rishabh Pant gets an opportunity in the shortest format of the game after his exploits with the bat in the last few Tests.

Team India need a death bowler along with Jasprit Bumrah: VVS Laxman

Jasprit Bumrah is probably the only sure-shot pick in the Indian seam bowling attack for the T20 World Cup

VVS Laxman feels Team India also need to figure out a death-bowling partner for Jasprit Bumrah.

"And in the bowling department, who along with Bumrah can bowl those death overs. We have got options in Natarajan or Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But that is one area in the bowling department which Virat Kohli requires to address," concluded the former Indian batsman.

T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami will be the front-runners to play that role.

Natarajan has made a promising start to his international career in Australia but needs to be tested in more pressure situations.

The Captain Virat Kohli & And promising youngster T Natarajan's pictures with Winning trophy and MOS award in the dressing room in Last night after T20Is Series Win against Australia. What a inspirational journey has been Nattu, it's Great to see.!! @imVkohli @Natarajan_91 pic.twitter.com/uCJIymhKA7 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 9, 2020

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami offer a much-needed experience. But the former has been struggling with frequent injuries, and the latter can prove to be a little expensive at times.