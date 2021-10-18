VVS Laxman refuses BCCI's offer to head the National Cricket Academy - Reports 

Legendary Indian Test batter VVS Laxman has rejected the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) offer to lead the National Cricket Academy (NCA), according to reports.

With former captain and current chief of the NCA, Rahul Dravid, set to succeed incumbent Ravi Shastri as head coach of the Indian men's national cricket team, the BCCI is on the lookout for a new head of the academy.

The board is looking for someone who has made a significant contribution to Indian cricket, the report added.

Laxman remains one of the most decorated figures in Indian cricket. The former stylish batter represented his country in over 100 Tests and scored more than 8000 runs with 17 centuries.

Apart from his exploits as a batter in the international arena, Laxman has also made strides in the coaching department in his post-playing days. The Hyderabad cricketer is currently a mentor for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and a batting consultant for the Bengal Ranji team.

With Laxman refusing the offer, the BCCI will continue the process of finding Dravid's successor at the academy.

BCCI on the lookout for Rahul Dravid's replacement at NCA

Meanwhile, Laxman's former colleague Rahul Dravid is all set to become India's head coach after Shastri's tenure gets over post the T20 World Cup.

Dravid had initially 'politely' refused the offer by the Indian board. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah were heavily in favor of the former No. 3 batter taking up the post given his immense contribution to Indian cricket at the grassroots level.

"Dravid has confirmed he will be the next head coach of the Indian team. He will be stepping down as the head of the NCA soon," a BCCI official told the Times of India.

Dravid was first offered the role back in 2015-16, but the Karnataka cricketer instead chose to coach the U-19 and A teams in a bid to prepare the feeder line.

The former skipper took up the role at NCA after a hugely successful stint with the U-19 and A teams in 2019. He was awarded a second term last month but with the BCCI managing to persuade him to take up the coaching role of the senior team, the position at NCA is up for grabs.

